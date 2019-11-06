Compression Stockings Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

A New Market Study, titled “Compression Stockings Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MARKETERSMEDIA, INDIA, November 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary

A New Market Study, titled “Compression Stockings Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Compression Stockings Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Compression Stockings Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Compression stockings are the medical equipment which is made of a material that has a very high elasticity. Compression stockings can deliver a distributed amount of compression at the ankle and up the leg and help relieve symptoms and slow the progress of varicose veins. They are designed to gently squeeze the legs, which promotes good blood flow in the veins. Patients with venous disease may benefit from wearing compression socks or compression stockings even if they have not recently undergone sclerotherapy treatment for varicose veins.

Key manufacturers are included based on manufacturing sites, capacity and production, product specifications etc.:

Medi

Sigvaris

BSN Medical

Juzo

Salzmann-Group

Paul Hartmann

Cizeta Medicali

Bauerfeind AG

Pretty Legs Hosiery

Thuasne Corporate

Belsana Medical

Gloria Med

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2417576-global-compression-stockings-market-data-survey-report-2025

Market Overview

The global compression stockings registered a significant figure in the year 2018 and are expected to grow further in the coming years. The industry is marked by several factors that affect the growth prospects of the industry. Compression stockings are chiefly used by diabetics to allow smooth blood circulation throughout the veins. The rise in the number of people suffering from venous diseases is expected to drive growth further in the industry. On the other hand, the easy availability of products is expected to boost sales further.

When it comes to compression stockings, there is a slew of factors that affect the growth factors positively. The dynamic supply chain, coupled with a rise in the number of patients suffering from chronic diseases, is expected to drive growth in recent years. Compressing stockings are allowed blood to flow smoothly all across the body and hence is a massive hit among patients suffering from blood pressure or heart diseases. Furthermore, the item is known to prevent blood clotting, which has made compression stockings a lucrative option for health-conscious individuals.

However, despite the wide array of advantages, the industry is met with skeptic’s eyes. The benefits of compression stockings are still unknown to a significant population. On the other hand, the lack of vendors selling compression stockings is expected to hamper the growth opportunities of the industry. However, the extensive marketing carried out by companies is expected to dampen the effect. The analysts remain positive about the growth prospects, and the industry is expected to proliferate further all across the globe.

Segmentation

The compression stockings can be segmented under several factors, with each element playing an essential role in the growth of the industry. The significant factors based on which the sector is sub-divided into are the product, condition, and distribution channels. Based on the product, the sector is sub-divided into knee-high compression stockings, pantyhose compression stockings, and thigh-high compression stockings. On the other hand, based on condition, the industry is segmented into venous disorders, lymphedema sports-related injuries, and others. Furthermore, based on the distribution channel, the industry is segmented into e-commerce websites, hospital pharmacies & clinics, retail stores, specialty stores, and others.

Regional Overview

The compression stockings industry finds its largest market in North America, with the United States emerging out as the largest region. The growing awareness among the people, rise in disposable income coupled with robust healthcare infrastructure is expected to drive growth in the area. On the other hand, Europe, followed by the Asia Pacific region, shows some great signs of growth, and the industry is expected to proliferate further in the region. The aging population and the growing number of chronic diseases are expected to drive growth in the area.

Industry News

In a recent piece of article, Copper socks, a leading compression stockings manufacturer, discussed about using the socks for a wide array of reasons. The company claims that it would help people standing all day or who have just landed after hours on a flight. The facts were tested by a blogger while expert assistance was needed to verify the same.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Global Market Overview

2 Regional Market

3 Key Manufacturers

4 Major Application

5 Market by Type

6 Price Overview

7 ConclusionFig Global Compression Stockings Market Size and CAGR 2013-2018 (Million USD)

Continued….

At Any Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/2417576-global-compression-stockings-market-data-survey-report-2025

Contact Us: sales@wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US); Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.