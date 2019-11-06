Aerospace and Defense Fluid Conveyance Systems 2019 Global Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast 2025

Wise.Guy.

Aerospace and defense fluid conveyance system is used for managing the distribution of liquids in high and low temperatures, and in the pressure areas of aircraft. The fluid conveyance system is used for both civil and military aircraft and includes low-pressure ducting, high pressure ducting, and hoses & tubes. These hoses and tubes convey fluids to other components like valves, tools, and actuators.

Low-pressure ducting systems are used in temperature applications like instrumentation cooling, transition ducts, flight deck, windscreen demisting, cabin sidewall riser duct, and avionics ventilation. High-pressure ducts are fitted throughout the aircraft, including within the engines, fuselage, and leading edges of the wings. Environmental Control System (ECS systems), engine starter duct systems, and engine anti-ice mechanism, APU air exhaust, and fuel tank inserting systems are the primary places where high-pressure ducts are used.

According to the International Air Transport Association, over 3.8 billion air passengers were recorded in 2018 across the world. This is a rise of 7%, from air passengers in 2015. Owing to the increasing demand for aircraft, the aerospace and defense fluid conveyance system market is also expected to grow. A primary reason behind this growing number of air flyers is the rising availability of disposable income and reduced cost of air travel.

The high-fuel efficiency afforded by low-cost carriers has increased the demand for such aircraft in recent years. Also, stringent regulation regarding carbon emission and increasing fuel prices are the key drivers of the aerospace & defense fluid conveyance systems market.

Key Players:

AIM Aerospace

Arrowhead Products Corporation

Eaton Corporation

Encore Group

Exotic Metals Forming

Flexfab Horizons International

GKN

ITT Corporation

Meggitt

Parker Hannifin Corporation

PFW Aerospace

Senior

Segmentation

The global aerospace and defense fluid conveyance systems market can be segmented by end-users and components. The primary market end-users include general aviation, military & defense aircraft, cargo aircraft, civil aviation, and helicopters. Owing to the increasing tourism activities, general aviation has seen a growing demand for aerospace and defense fluid conveyance systems in recent years. The availability of funds in the military and defense sector have propelled the conveyance system market demand.

Based on components, the primary contributors to the overall market demand include joints, bellows, ducts, tube fittings, and flanges. High-pressure ducts have the most market demand, and this upward trend is expected to grow in the coming years.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa are the main market contributors. North America and Europe have a substantial consumption of aerospace and defense fluid conveyance systems owing to the increased tourist activities in these areas. Presence of major aerospace manufacturing units and assembly sites also drive the market in these regions.

The Asia Pacific is an emerging market and is predicted to witness the most growth due to the increasing demand for ducting systems in the region. India and China are the primary contributors to the market share in the Asia Pacific region.

Industry News

Mergers & acquisitions, long term contracts, partnerships, developing advanced technology are the key strategies used by market leaders to get an advantage over the competition.

