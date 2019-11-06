Janet Harvey of inviteCHANGE to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

FREELAND, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s the beginning of November and the weather is changing, and the clocks have just changed too. What an ideal time to get better acquainted with Janet M Harvey, an expert on how to navigate change and actually invite it into your life. She is a Master Coach and CEO of a businesses with that concept built into its name InviteCHANGE. Janet stresses that leaders have to be open to new ways of leading, asking their teams for more participation and feedback, and becoming the cause of progress.

As the season began, Janet was in Europe at a conference, where the 148 chapters across the world that comprise ICF Global met to exchange their wonderful ideas. ICF, or the International Coach’s Federation is very close to Janet’s heart. She helps train and certify coaches for the organization and has also served as President of ICF Global and President of the ICF Foundation during her many years of coaching. Janet also presented at the conference ab out surpassing plateaus. She was also one of a cadre of coaches drafting a formal UN Agreement to help ignite social progress, increase organizational effectiveness, and generate sustainable excellence (as part of the UNs worldwide 2030 sustainable development agenda.) Janet is so grateful to be part of this wide-ranging effort, and to have contributed to the difference coaching has made in more than 400 million lives globally. That is one of the reasons CUTV News is speaking with Janet during its series on Women Making a Difference.

“Change is natural. We change jobs. We change homes. And it happens all the time. So, change is not the problem. Loss of control and living with uncertainty are the real problem.”

Janet says that creating change comes from letting go of habitual thinking and living with constant curiosity and greater agility. These are the key to moving forward—in an increasingly global and 24x7 business arena of course, but also as people and a society.

In her series, Janet is going to talk about coaching as a means for igniting social progress. She will also discuss many of the principles of her work, such as Generative Wholeness, The Authentic Self, and Reinventing Leadership (for the self and others.) Janet will explain why coaching principles are increasingly being adopted as best practices, and the 7 dilemmas of leadership -- which can be overturned to create breakthroughs, cultural change and sustainable excellence. She will also recap terms like sovereign and generative, concepts that Janet spoke about in past shows, and how they make for a better world.

Janet M. Harvey, MCC has a solid background in business leadership and the coaching industry, more than 30 years in all. She is recognized among the top in coaching: a coach who helped define the industry, and a coaches’ coach. She has developed proprietary programs and services that help businesspeople to grow, change, make a different set of choices, and lead more effectively. We have learned so much from her and now you will, too.

CUTV News Radio will feature Janet M Harvey, MCC in interviews with both Doug Llewelyn and Jim Masters, on Thursdays at 3:00pm EST, beginning November 7th and then into December

Listen to the shows on BlogTalkRadio

If you have questions for our guest, please call 347-996-3369

For more information about Janet and her work, please visit: https://www.invitechange.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.