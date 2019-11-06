Commercial Ceiling Fan Market 2019 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecasts to 2024

Wise.Guy.

Ceiling fans are mechanical devices that are electrically powered and are suspended up from the ceiling of a room in order to circulate air. These ceiling fans induce evaporative cooling and slow movement into the still, which helps to simultaneously cool the hot air inside the room in an effective manner. Ceiling fans have rotating paddles that hub-mounted, one which moves slower as compared to electric desk fans. These are majorly preferred by consumers owing to a varying number of advantageous properties it has over air-conditioners like better shelf-life, high energy-efficiency, low consumption level of power, and cost-affectivity.

The growth in the housing industry is boosting the demand for commercial ceiling fans, particularly in the developing economies. Governments in both India and China are reportedly coming up with various new schemes to offer shelter to the ones in the low and middle income group brackets. Additionally, developments made in the commercial real estate, retail, and hospitality sectors are boosting the growth of the market towards a positive direction. The rising income level of consumers and the growing availability of electricity across the globe is also steering the popularity level of commercial ceiling fans. Moreover, manufacturers are seen introducing a host of new and premium products like decorative fans, lighting fans, thereby offering higher margins and increasing their scale of profitability.

Governments are introducing key policies and goals in emerging economies to provide electricity to the remote and rural areas, which is, in turn, expected to bolster the demand for commercial ceiling fans in the near future. The growth of the commercial industries and the increasing number of offices and working spaces is expected to catapult the growth margin of the market in a significant manner. The report published on the global commercial ceiling fans market revealed the growth to be at a notable pace. The valuation of the commercial ceiling fans market was further stated to surpass its previous valuation.

Key Players:

Hunter Fan Company

Casablanca

Emerson Ceiling Fans

Minka

Monte Carlo

Craftmade

Litex

Fanimation

Kichler

Panasonic

Crompton Greaves

Orient fans

Usha

Havells India

SMC

ACC

Midea

MOUNTAINAIR

King of Fans, Inc

Airmate

Market Segmentation

The global commercial ceiling fans market has been segmented in terms of type and applications.

By type, the market divides into DC ceiling fans and AC ceiling fans.

By application, the market includes restaurant, mall, and others.

Regional Analysis

The global commercial ceiling fans market is geographically distributed across the following key regions: Latin America, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. China is one of the leading producers as well as exporters of ceiling fans across the globe. The warm weather conditions herein alongside the massive population is increasing the consumption level and demand of commercial ceiling fans. The Indian market is another key region that is boosting the demand for these ceiling fans. These factors are anticipated to majorly boost the market growth and increase the revenue generation of the Asia Pacific market.

Table Of Content:

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Market Competition, by Players

4 Global Market Size by Regions

5 North America Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Revenue by Countries

8 South America Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue by Countries

10 Global Market Segment by Type

11 Global Market Segment by Application

12 Global Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

