Advanced Glass Market Projection By Dynamics, Trends, Predicted Revenue, Outlook Analysis & Forecast Till 2025

Advanced Glass Market - 2019-2025

Market Overview



Global Advanced Glass Market is accounted for $41.60 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $82.62 billion by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing urban population, strict building & automobile safety codes and rising end-use applications are favouring the market growth. However, rising raw materials cost is hampering the market.

Growing demand in R&D as well as medical applications and rising building & construction industry in the emerging markets are providing ample of opportunities for the market growth. By geography, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a fastest CAGR due to wide expansion of automobile and construction sector in the emerging countries of this region.

Advanced glasses are specialized grades of glass manufactured using advanced technologies and substances, which possess specific properties such as resistance to UV rays, solar control, and security for certain end-use industries.

Increase in urbanization has fueled the development of building & construction industry, which in turn drives the growth of the global advanced glass market.

Some of the key players in Advanced Glass market include Saint-Gobain Glass, American Precision Glass Corp, Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd, Atheer, Inc, Thermoseal Industries, Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd, AG Glass & Glazing Ltd, The NSG Group, CoorsTek, Inc., Vurix Corporation, AGC Group, Schott AG and Packerland Glass Products

End Users Covered:

• Electronics

• Residential Construction

• Leisure

• Infrastructure Construction

• Sports

• Commercial Construction

• Automobiles

• Other End Users

Glass Types Covered:

• Ceramic Glass

• Coated Glass

• Laminated Glass

• Toughened Glass

• Other Glass Types

Technologies Covered:

• Electrochromic

• Thermochromic

• Suspended Particle Device (SPD)

• Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystals (PDLC)

• Other Technologies

Functions Covered:

• Optics & Lighting

• Safety & Security

• High Performance

• Solar Control

• Other Functions

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of APAC

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

Table of Content:

This report focuses on Advanced Glass volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Advanced Glass market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.



1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

4 Breakdown Data by Type

5 Breakdown Data by Application

…

11 Company Profiles

12 Future Forecast

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

Continued …

