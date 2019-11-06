Tenable is Number One in Zero-Day Research, Surpassing 100 Discoveries in 2019

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EDGE LONDON — Tenable®, Inc. , the Cyber Exposure company, today announced it is the first and only vulnerability management vendor to surpass 100 zero-day discoveries in a single year. The most recent discovery from the number one research team in the industry includes several flaws in MikroTik routers which left an estimated half a million public-facing targets exposed.

Tenable Research leverages its deep vulnerability expertise to identify previously-undisclosed flaws to ensure organizations and consumers are secure. Some of the team’s most notable discoveries this year include a vulnerability in Slack that could be used for corporate espionage or file manipulation, and flaws in Verizon routers that left millions of consumers exposed.

“Tenable is building the largest vulnerability intelligence knowledge base and one of the largest security research teams in the industry. We rely on this expertise to share with the community and help our customers find and fix vulnerabilities faster and more accurately,” said Renaud Deraison, co-founder and chief technology officer, Tenable. “The more zero-days we find and disclose, the fewer there are for bad actors to covertly leverage. Tenable Research is committed to working alongside vendors and the entire security community to identify, disclose and patch vulnerable technology to keep everyone more secure.”

