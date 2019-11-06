At 7.56% CAGR, the Squalene Market is forecast to reach strong market growth through 2026

Squalene Market Growth Forecast during 2020-2026

Global Squalene Market to grow at a CAGR of 7.56% during 2020-2026 and segmented into By Source, End User Industry and By Region

SOUTHLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest Squalene Market outlook by OG Analysis forecasts the market growth opportunities and prospects through the period 2020-2026. Based on trends, the market size and value is set to grow at a CAGR of 7.56% driven by strong consumption from key end-users. Accordingly, the growing pharmaceutical industry is witnessed to boost the market growth with the potential of squalene to provide low side effect medicines and

The rising R&D in the oncology segment along with increasing expenditure on improved immunity drug formulations thrust the market growth opportunities.

Furthermore, evolution in the cosmetics industry is market driver for the squalene market growth, growing cosmetics industry in emerging regions with increasing consumer awareness for usage of high-quality cosmetic products to propel market squalene growth. In addition, cumulative usage of the product as a sun protector, cleansing and moisturizing compound in personal care and cosmetic products increases the production of Squalene, mainly contributed by developing countries. Whereas, Europe encounters the largest market share driven by rising awareness and willingness to pay a premium price for cosmetic products.

Moreover, functional characteristics and nutritional values of squalene are driving high consumption of squalene across key end-use industries.

Although there are many prospects in this market, long extraction and production cycle of squalene along with the involvement of intense labor, and the rising concerns over the presence of impurities in squalene challenges the market growth.

Animal source squalene emerges with strong market share during the estimated period

The demand for cost-effective and value-added squalene drives the animal source segment of squalene market among the key source types during the forecast period. The animal base squalene extracted from the shark liver oil is witness to penetrate market growth.

However, plant sourced squalene is set to proceed with growth in terms of both market value and volume-driven emerging players investing and launching innovative plant source squalene as well as stringent restrictions towards aquatic animals poaching and killing.

Squalene market across Asian countries paves the growth phase, preceded by Europe during the forecast period

European squalene market holds the major market share driven by large consumption of squalene in the manufacturing of skincare products and pharmaceutical drugs. Moreover, the high spending power of consumers in the region, as well as the growing demand for natural cosmetics with good quality products drives the squalene market growth of Europe.

Based on market prospects across emerging economies, the squalene market of Asia Pacific holds next place to Europe. The forecast identifies strong B2B trade of animal source squalene and ongoing investments across the cosmetics industry as key market drivers across Asian squalene market. With a large presence of key end-users, China, Japan, and South Korea are leading consumers of squalene.

Furthermore, Argentina and UAE provide market growth opportunities for manufacturers operating in squalene industry owing to the rapid growth of the cosmetics industry.

Key vendors focus on high product differentiation and cost-effective, organic certified product portfolio to capitalize on squalene market share and value

Competitive conditions force key squalene market players to invest in product differentiation and cost-effective products to meet the requirements across pharmaceutical and personal care sectors.

For instance, the introduction of certified organic olive squalene for personal care product expansion in 2019 by Praan Naturals is strategic approach of natural and organic product differentiation.

In addition, emerging squalene market players are introducing cost-effective squalene products to gain the market competitive edge, for instance, in 2019, Ordinary launched a super-affordable squalane cleanser for all skin types.

Furthermore, the squalene market growth is set with global market OEMs investing in the production of differentiated raw materials for key end-users. For instance, in the year 2019, Advonex International announced the release of a new product Entrada-SQsqualane which acts as a lubricating agent in the manufacture of skincare products.

Key firms including Seadragon Marine Oils Limited, Amyris, Inc., Maruha Nichiro Corporation, Sophim, Kishimoto Special Liver Oil Co. Ltd., Empresa Figueirense De Pesca, LDA, Nucelis LLC, Arista Industries Inc., EKIZ Olive Oil & Soap Inc., and New Zealand Green Health Ltd., to participate in the squalene market growth.

