Match-Trader, a new 3in1 trading platform appeared on the Forex market

Match-Trade Technologies. Forex and Crypto turnkey Technology Provider is delighted to announce the release of the brand new product – Match-Trader, 3in1 trading platform for MT4/MT5.

The new platform offered to brokers consists of web, mobile and desktop applications which make it a universal tool. It was designed to work in MT4/5 environment as well as a stand-alone trading system with its own backend infrastructure. The developers made sure that each broker can easily add Match-Trader’s web and mobile components to its MetaTrader platform to boost clients’ trading experience.

Match-Trader platform can be purchased currently as an addition to the MT4/MT5 White Label, soon it will be available as a White Label itself or with full Match-Trader server. All of this at a very affordable price.

The new FX trading platform provides vast branding possibilities such as adding a broker’s logo, changing colours and naming the app. Match-Trade’s team also made sure to ease the installation process. Match-Trader was developed in a cutting edge technology to be deployed straight to the broker’s website and to be easily installed by the user. The advanced technology makes this 3in1 platform truly one application.

“Match-Trader is a 3in1 trading platform developed in-house by our team of experts. It was designed to provide our clients with simplicity, transparency and modern design at a reasonable price. Our platform is distinguished by ease of use. Traders can fully synchronize settings between the web, mobile and desktop, and easily switch between accounts. When designing Match-Trader, we focused on making it intuitive and transparent - the user has a full picture concerning costs and the final result” – said Piotr Łągiewski, Head of Product Development at Match-Trade Technologies.

Match-Trader is fully integrated with Match-Trade’s Client Office app with CRM with a Single Sign-On feature added to improve user retention. This unique application is meant to help brokers convert Forex leads to traders in the most effective way. The technology provider also offers many complementary solutions and supporting applications as well as consulting and business services.

For more information about Match-Trader platform visit: https://www.match-trade.com/offer/match-trader-platform/



About Match-Trade Technologies

Match-Trade Technologies LLC, ("Match-Trade"), headquartered in Irvine, California is a fully integrated forex and cryptocurrency technology provider that delivers turnkey matching engine solutions to all forex market participants looking to access the retail and institutional spot forex markets. Match-Trade has combined state-of-the-art software components of matching engine technology that enables forex providers (Brokers, Prime Brokers, and other LPs) to participate in the new generation of transparent, distributed and independent ECN and Crypto market. For more information visit our website: www.match-trade.com





Match-Trade Technologies LLC Phone: +1 949 407 7046 Skype: match-trade Email: technology@match-trade.com

