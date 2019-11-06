Advantest Marks European Debut of V93000 Wave Scale Millimeter Test Solution at SEMICON Europa in Munich, Germany, November 12-15

New mmWave Solution Gives Customers a Pathway to Lower the Cost of Test for 5G-NR Devices

/EIN News/ -- MUNICH, Germany, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) has announced the European debut of its V93000 Wave Scale Millimeter test solution at SEMICON Europa, taking place on November 12-15 in Munich, Germany. The mmWave solution extends the capabilities of the V93000 system to cost-efficiently test the next generation of 5G-NR radio frequency devices and modules on a single scalable platform. The solution offers customers the high multi-site parallelism and versatility needed for multi-band mmWave frequencies, and with operational ranges of 24 GHz to 44 GHz and 57 GHz to 70 GHz, it also enables customers to reduce their time to market for new designs running at mmWave frequencies.

Based on an innovative mmWave card cage with up to eight mmWave instruments, this highly versatile and cost-effective ATE solution performs on the level of high-end bench instruments. The scalable system’s wideband testing functionality allows it to handle full-rate modulation and de-modulation for ultra-wideband (UWB), 5G-NR mmWave up to 1 GHz, WiGig (802.11ad/ay) up to 2 GHz and antenna-in-package (AiP) devices in addition to executing beamforming and over-the-air testing. The solution is architecturally distinctive with its modular implementation providing as many as 64 bi-directional mmWave ports. This allows not only the use of different 5G and WiGig frequency modules, but also the addition of modules as new frequency bands are rolled out worldwide.

Advantest’s new mmWave solution provides a pathway for customers to lower the cost of test for their current and upcoming 5G-NR devices while leveraging their existing investments in Advantest’s well-established Wave Scale RF testers. Because it covers a largely unused spectrum, mmWave greatly increasing the amount of bandwidth available, making it easier to implement 5G networks.



On display at SEMICON Europa in hall B1 at stand #B1151 will be the mmWave card cage together with the V93000 A-Class test head. Additionally, visitors can see live demonstrations of Advantest’s Evolutionary Value Added (EVA) measurement systems and CloudTesting™ Services (CTS) as well as learn more about the company’s nanotechnology product portfolio.

