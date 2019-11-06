Dimethyl Terephthalate Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents Dimethyl Terephthalate Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast 2025 New Document to its Studies Database

Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT) is a diester formed from terephthalic acid and methanol. It is a white solid that melts to give a colourless liquid used mainly to produce polyester resins, fibres and films by blending with glycol. DMT is mainly used for the production of reactor-grade polyester or PET melt-phase resin. Dimethyl Terephthalate is a building block to make useful X-ray and video films, thermoplastics and electrical capacitors. This plasticizer is also used to modify and improve the polymer materials.

The polyester produced from dimethyl terephthalate is used to make home textiles like curtains, carpets, rugs, and industrial products like seat belts, hoses, tyre cord, and ropes. Approximately more than 60% of dimethyl terephthalate that is formed globally is used in the production of PET polymer for polyester fibres and 31% in the manufacture of PET solid-state resin for packaging purposes and bottles. The growing demand for dimethyl terephthalate for the production of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) is driving the demand in the DMT market.

The global dimethyl terephthalate market report focuses on the declining consumption of DMT for the past few years. The availability of cost-effective substitutes like purified terephthalic acid may regress the demand for DMT. However, the development of bio-based DMT is expected to create an opportunity for the dimethyl terephthalate market. Furthermore, the consumption of bottled water, soft drinks, and other premium beverages has massively increased worldwide during the last few years, thus showing the exponential increase in dimethyl terephthalate usage that will lead to the future growth of the market.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the dimethyl terephthalate market can be split into Oval DMT, Flake DMT, and Liquid DMT. And based on the market segmentation by applications, the DMT can be categorized into PBT, PET, and others. The report focuses on the overall market size of dimethyl terephthalate by analysing and studying the historical data and future prospects. The key players in the market are also focused on expanding the manufacturing sites, capacity, production, revenue, and market share in the global dimethyl terephthalate market. Moreover, polyethylene terephthalate and polyester are the two major end-user industries for the DMT market.

Regional Overview

Countries like China, Japan, India, and regions like Southeast Asia, Europe, and North America are among the major countries and regions for the rise in the demand of the global DMT market. The Asia-Pacific is expected to be the most important region related to DMT demand and production. The consumption of dimethyl terephthalate has been declining but Japan continues to be the most prominent country with the DMT capacity accounting for more than half of the DMT capacity in the Asia-Pacific region. Countries like China, South Korea, and Japan have a major share in the production of DMT in the Asia-Pacific region.

Industry News

In a report concerning the PET production, Loop Industries, a Canadian PET chemical recycling startup, and Indorama Ventures, the world’s largest PET manufacturer, have decided to double the capacity of their first PET depolymerization unit. These companies are planning to build this unit at Indorama’s PET production facility in Spartanburg, S.C.

