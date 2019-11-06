G Suite Productivity Tools Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2024

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

Market Synopsis:

The latest report by Publisher states that the global G suite productivity tools market is expected to grow at a good rate in the foreseeable future. The report gives a comprehensive analysis of the market history, trends and future projections for the global G suite productivity tools market and actuators market while understanding the factors that affect the market positively and negatively. G suite is a set of collaboration and productivity tools developed by Google that run on a technology platform which is designed to work securely. These tools address the end user issues regarding business productivity.

Backing G suite technology services is rising among various small businesses and institutions which can be attributed to its competitive pricing. Micro and small businesses, who may not require the whole range of productivity tools services go on to adopt G suite tools to meet their specific requirements. Also, the cloud first offerings of G suite have also played a crucial role in the wider adoption of G suite productivity tools. Workplace digitization is transforming the convergence between employees and their workplaces. Increasing adoption and ease of use of mobile and digital technology contribute to the growth of the global G suite productivity tool market.

Global Key Players :



Google

Kami

DocuSign

Wrike

Asana

Hive Technology

Jnovate

Smartsheet

Square

Nitrolabs

Teamwork

Happeo

Kloudio

123RF

Macroplant

Market Segmentation:

The global G suite productivity tools market is segmented on the basis of product type, service type and application. The global G productivity tools market is segmented based on product type as on premise and cloud based solutions. The global G productivity tools market is also segmented on the basis of application as individuals, enterprises and others. Currently, the G suite productivity tools have a greater market with small and medium enterprises as compared to larger enterprises. The global G suite productivity tools market is segmented on the basis of service type as advisory services, migratory services, change management, training and support activities, integration services and design and deployment.

Regional Analysis:

Regionally, the global G suite productivity market is divided as North America which includes US, Canada and Mexico, Europe which includes Germany, Italy and others, Asia Pacific which includes China, India and others, Central and South America which includes Brazil and others, Middle East and Africa. Currently, the North American market is the largest market for the global G suite productivity tools market segment owing to its high prosperity and larger number of technology savvy enterprises. The Asia Pacific market is also expected to grow in the near future owing to elevated economic state, rising population and increase in the adoption of technology to encourage business productivity.

Industry News:

October 2019: DreamHost, a global leader in web hosting and managed WordPress services, has launched an integration of G suite productivity tools services which include apps like gmail, docs, drive, calendar, hangouts and more. They are expected to assist in various collaboration activities by leveraging machine intelligence and hence bringing people together and enable better team management and coordination. DreamHost aims to enable its customers find success online.

