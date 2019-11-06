Portable Electric Kettle Market Research – Industry Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2024

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents Portable Electric Kettle Market by Manufacturers,Regions,Type and Application,Forecast to 2025 New Document to its Studies Database

A kettle, found in household kitchens, is a special type of pot for boiling fluids. With significant development in technology, manufacturers introduced portable electric kettles. It contains a thick metal coil, which goes by the name heating element. When plugged into an electrical outlet, electricity flows towards the heating element. Due to the high resistance of this component, it produces large amounts of heat. The substance in contact with the heating element will witness an increase in temperature, due to conduction.

Although the primary use of portable electric kettle is to heat water, consumers have been using these products for other fluids. Tea and French press coffee are two common applications of this kitchen appliance. There are several factors that explain the popularity of portable electric kettle in the market. Consumers prefer the ease of transportation of this appliance. It takes minimal space, making it a straightforward task for consumers to carry portable electric kettle. The time taken to bring the fluid to boiling temperature is low, as it uses electricity.

It also comes with automatic switch-off, as part of the manufacturer’s safety protocol. The reason portable electric kettle is able to do so is due to the presence of a thermostat. Once the fluid reaches boiling temperature, this device will break the circuit, cutting off the supply of electricity. Advanced portable electric kettle available in the market, are able to main the same temperature for extended periods. It is able to do so, as it keeps switching between on and off state.

Market Segmentation

For the purpose of this report, portable electric kettle market segmentation is necessary, to improve the accuracy of the forecast. When it comes to portable electric kettle, the first category is by product type. 200 ML, 200 – 500 ML, and more than 500 ML are the classifications under this market segmentation. The second classification uses application as the differentiator. Student, blue-collar worker, white-collar worker, housewife, and others.

Regional Overview

Regional overview for the report on portable electric kettle market is crucial, to focus on markets where there is a demand for portable electric kettle. After careful analysis, the following regions became a part of the report. In the Americas, Canada, Mexico, and United States are the countries in the list. From the Asia Pacific regions, China, Korea, and Japan are in the report. In Southeast Asia, it is India, and the report also contains data from Australia. From Europe, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Germany, and Italy have high demand for portable electric kettle. In Middle East and Africa, the report has data on Turkey, South Africa, Egypt, and Israel. GCC countries are also a part of the regional overview for portable electric kettle.

Latest Industry News

At CES 2019, the world got to see a portable electric kettle, with an innovative feature. As consumers pour water into this device, it heats the liquid to a specific temperature. Users have control over the temperature they want to keep the water. This portable electric kettle uses special technology, which allows it to heat the water.

