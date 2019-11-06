Sports Trading Firm Sportex Announce Record Profits for the Last Quarter of 2019

The software based investment company have experienced unprecedented growth over the past 24 months and it shows no sign of slowing down in 2020.

Sportex have slowly been gaining market share in the alternative investment market due to their patented trading algorithms that have allowed clients to benefit from sporting events since 2009.” — Betfair Exchange

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sportex have slowly been gaining market share in the alternative investment market due to their patented trading algorithms that have allowed clients to benefit from sporting events around the world since 2009.

Sportex are only going to become bigger due to the huge news out of the US last year as the Supreme Court ruled that the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA) is unconstitutional, changing the future of sports betting in the United States. Before this ruling it was illegal to gamble in the United States except in certain states and cities such as Las Vegas and Atlantic City.

Sportex are well and truly taking advantage of this ruling after they announced a record deal that saw them partner with Betfair Exchange in order to get the best possible prices on trades for their clients at Sportex.

Sportex have also confirmed their app will be available for free on both iOS and Android from 25th November 2019 and will allow clients of the trading firm to manage and view their accounts on smartphones, tablets or mobile devices.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.