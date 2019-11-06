Global Gas Equipment Market Report 2019 by Technology, Future Trends, Opportunities, Top Key Players and more...
Increasing demand for industrial gases for diverse applications in metal fabrication, chemical, healthcare & medical, and oil & gas sectors is encouraging the growth of the industrial gas handling equipment market. North America recorded the largest consumption of industrial gas handling equipment in 2015 and is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period whereas the market for industrial gas handling equipment in the Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2016 to 2020.
This report focuses on Gas Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Gas Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Gas Equipment manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Linde (Germany)
Air Liquide (France)
Praxair (US)
Air Products And Chemicals (US)
Iwatani (Japan)
Colfax (US)
Itron (US)
Messer (Germany)
Matheson Tri-Gas (US)
GCE Holding (Sweden)
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Gas Equipment in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Atmospheric
Hydrogen
Acetylene
Helium
Segment by Application
Chemical
Metal Manufacturing
Health Care
Oil
Natural Gas
Other
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
