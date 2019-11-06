Global Gas Equipment Market Report 2019 by Technology, Future Trends, Opportunities, Top Key Players and more...

A new market study, titled “Global Gas Equipment Market Professional Survey Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Increasing demand for industrial gases for diverse applications in metal fabrication, chemical, healthcare & medical, and oil & gas sectors is encouraging the growth of the industrial gas handling equipment market. North America recorded the largest consumption of industrial gas handling equipment in 2015 and is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period whereas the market for industrial gas handling equipment in the Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2016 to 2020.

This report focuses on Gas Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Gas Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Gas Equipment manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Linde (Germany)

Air Liquide (France)

Praxair (US)

Air Products And Chemicals (US)

Iwatani (Japan)

Colfax (US)

Itron (US)

Messer (Germany)

Matheson Tri-Gas (US)

GCE Holding (Sweden)

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Gas Equipment in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Atmospheric

Hydrogen

Acetylene

Helium

Segment by Application

Chemical

Metal Manufacturing

Health Care

Oil

Natural Gas

Other

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

