Fabric Filters Market at a CAGR of over 6.27% during (2020-2026)

Fabric Filters Market Size Forecast During 2020-2026

Global Fabric Filters Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.27% during 2020-2026 and segmented into Type, End-User Industry, and By Region

SOUTHLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fabric Filters Market to gain momentum and emerge at a CAGR of 6.27% over the forecast period 2020-2026, estimates OG Analysis. Based on trends of rapid technological transformations, industrialization, and strong acceptance of innovative approach for filter applications, OG Analysis forecast the healthy growth and expansion of Fabric Filters market size and value.

Growing impact of pollution and global warming along with increasing environmental concerns boost the fabric filters system market growth and size.

The potential of fabric filters to efficiently collect particulates and residual metals drives the consumption of fabric filter systems. Liquid fabric filter segment to emerge with macro market share driven by higher requirement of solid-liquid separation across key end-user industries.

Further, with technologically advanced features and cost-effectiveness the woven and nonwoven fabrics filter media for liquid filtration is observed to penetrate the market growth during the forecast period.

Strong growth prospects of the processed & semi-processed food & beverage industry drive the consumption of fabric filters. Accordingly, wide usage of fabric filters in water filtration processes related to processing and conditioning of raw materials across the food & beverage industry boost the market growth.

However, adoption of fabric filter technology is limited to presence of substitutes including particulate control devices like electrostatic precipitators which hamper the fabric filters market growth over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific led the regional fabric filters market share in precedence to North America during the estimated period

Mass market of key end-users that include chemical manufacturers, power generation utilities drive the fabric filters market growth across Asian countries during the forecast period. Further, cumulative investments across the industrial sectors along with increasing consumer purchasing power in China and India drive the market growth in this region.

Growing consumption of fabric filters by food & beverage and metal & mining sectors to witness huge key opportunities for the fabric filters market size across Asia Pacific.

Launch of innovative products and M&A activities are observed across key market players to harness market growth opportunities over the estimated period

Market participants are investing in R&D activities to develop innovative fabric filters with enhanced filtering capability. For instance, in 2018, Ahlstrom-Munksjo launched highly durable air filtration media Extia 1000 with extended operational duration. Additionally, in 2018, Fibertex Nonwoven invested in a nonwovens production line for filter media for the production of polymers which offers higher filtration efficiency than conventional filtration products.

Further, following the news, 2018 acquisition of Precision Filtration division of Precision Custom Coatings by Lydall, Inc. is an outcome of market players investing in acquisition activities to enhance product portfolio.

Key market players including 3M, Lydall, Inc., Valmet, Freudenberg Filtration Technologies, Kimberly-Clark, Clear Edge, Fibertex Nonwovens, Hollingsworth & Vose, Johns Manville, and Sefar AG among others are investing to explore fabric filters market growth opportunities.

