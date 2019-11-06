Global High Voltage Capacitors Market Report 2019 by Technology, Future Trends, Opportunities, Top Key Players and more

A new market study, titled “Global High Voltage Capacitors Market Professional Survey Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

HV capacitors are key components in circuit breakers and capacitive voltage transformers, used in the transport and distribution of electrical energy in electric utility grids and other high-voltage installations worldwide. Within each major capacitor dielectric, high voltage has a different definition. To summarize, the overwhelming majority of capacitors consumed for high voltage applications are electrostatic plastic film capacitors, and even then there is a focus on the polypropylene type film capacitor dielectrics only.Polypropylene capacitors are applicable to the hundreds of thousands of and are truly separate from other dielectrics in that respect. Ceramic capacitors - also electrostatic, can be manufactured to withstand up to 100,000 volts. Aluminum electrolytic capacitors are also included in this discussion, especially the screw terminal and snap in types that are manufactured to operate up to 500 volts per cell. Other capacitors consumed in high voltage circuits include tantalum wet capacitors, reconstituted mica capacitors, glass dielectric capacitors and diamond-like carbon capacitors.

The plastic film capacitor market which is about half of the market value for all industrial grade capacitors, is further divided into AC plastic film capacitors for electrical systems and DC film capacitors for electronic systems. The plastic film capacitor market is also determined by its dielectric, in this instance polypropylene (PP) film is used for AC electrical capacitors and polyethylene terapthalate (PET) is used for 5 mm PCB mounted smoothing capacitors. Plastic film capacitors are electrostatic designs and therefore have high voltage handling capabilities but at low capacitance values. The benefit of film is the self-healing nature of the plastic dielectric that works well when the capacitor is constantly subjected to the rigors of high-voltage stress. Therefore, plastic film capacitors are used for power factor correction, signal smoothing and burst power in a myriad of markets throughout the power supply chain.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ABB

Siemens

GE

Cooper

ICAR

ZEZ Silko

Maxwell

Electronicon Kondensatoren

Nissin

Kondas

Lifasa

RTR

Samwha

Iskra

API Capacitors

Xi'an XD

Guilin Power

Sieyuan

Herong

New Northeast

This report focuses on High Voltage Capacitors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall High Voltage Capacitors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of High Voltage Capacitors in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their High Voltage Capacitors manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

High Voltage Plastic Film Capacitors

High Voltage Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors

High Voltage Ceramic Capacitors

Others

Segment by Application

Power Transmission & Distribution

Oil & Gas Electronics

Semiconductor Manufacturing

Defense Electronics

Others

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

