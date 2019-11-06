Luxury Viewing Gala Screening the Oscars 2020

last year event picture Sponsorship Packages Invitation Flyer for Luxury Gala 2020

Black Tie Oscar Viewing Luxury Gala Screening the Academy Awards 2020

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAMIRAS NETWORK Presents: A Star-filled night with several famous celebrities, producers, singers & artists at the luxurious Hilton Hotel in Universal City, CA. Celebrating the magic of film while screening The Oscars in Big LED Screens. Location: 555 Universal Hollywood Dr, Universal City, CA 91608. This fabulous Extravaganza gala will Start with Red Carpet and will follow with Sushi Bar, Hors d’oeuvres, Drinks & a full- 3 course dinner, Fashion Shows, Music, Dance & After-party. A sensational entertainment experience with live performances, Silent Auction & award ceremony.

Fans will get a chance to celebrate the magic of Tinseltown in style next month with this Black Tie event. Samira’s Network proudly announces its “Oscar Viewing Gala”, Dinner & Awards show at the luxurious Hilton Hotel in Universal City, California. This glamorous event will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2020 and will screen live entertainment in extravagance with a celebrity filled Red Carpet, screening the Oscars, Fashion Shows, a 3 course dinner with wine, Gifting Suite and After-party.

Samira’s Network is also a full service event management firm, creating high-end customized events in exclusive venues by combining strategic branding with impeccable service, elegant design, and powerful media production. Events are masterfully designed and orchestrated down to the smallest detail to reflect the client’s vision. Whether working with a product, a charity, fashion show, an entrepreneur, a fellow event designer or a special location, our work translates into memorable experiences for clients and their guests that integrate innovative design with the finest entertainment, food, wine, cocktails and above all, customer service. Samira’s Network also airs a weekly show on International Satellite and KSCI channel 18 to a large and diverse audience. Broadcasting on channel 18, LA18 serves the nation’s second largest TV market and the largest Asian American market – the Los Angeles DMA.

One of the most influential marketing channels a business can pursue, this Gala will give you an affordable opportunity to directly meet celebrities and influencers to position your products or services as the next must-have and take your business to the next level. Our personal connections and consistent celebrity attendance record will help you develop relationships with these leaders of styles and trends. You will mix and mingle with celebrities, business owners, press, social media influencers and have the opportunity to promote your product in an exciting and effective way.

In addition to the themed event, this Gala has several amazing segments to offer. Guests will enjoy a Red Carpet with media coverage, a full-course dinner, entertainment, awards ceremony, fashion shows, music, Celebrity Gift Bag, Dance, and much more.

Luxury Oscar Viewing Gala 2020



