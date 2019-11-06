Lime Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019 – 2022

New Report on Global Lime Market 2019 Edition

Market Overview

Lime is a very commonly used organic material. It is used for a variety of purposes in its oxide as well as hydroxide form. Lime that is used does not occur naturally and needs to be extracted. Lime extraction takes place via an industrial process from materials like limestone or chalk. Lime is used as a commercial fruit and also used as an ingredient for the manufacturing of citric acid, lime oil, lime juice and several other items that are used in households on a regular basis. An increase in the demand for these products would lead to an increased demand of lime and therefore will lead to an expansion of the global lime market.

In the coming years, the global lime market is expected to record a CAGR of 2%. The global market for lime will witness an incremental growth in the coming years at approximately 31.24 million tons every year. The main driver for the expansion of global lime market is the fact that most people are aware of the health benefits of lime and demand it for their regular consumption and use. Lime is a great source of Vitamin C and has potent health benefits and therefore its demand is every increasing in the global market.

There are several key players in the global lime market like Graymont, Lhoist, Omya, Mineral Technologies, Cape Lime, and Nordkalk. All these players ensure that they produce and provide lime in enough quantities to meet the increasing demand of lime.

Market Segmentation

Broadly, the global lime market is segmented by Type and Application. By type, the market is segmented into slaked lime, hydrated lime and quicklime. Hydrated lime will lead to market share in the coming years because the production of hydrated lime is environment friendly. Lime is also used as a fruit and as a fruit it holds a significant share of the global market. The demand for this citrus fruit is also increasing because of the health benefits it offers. Lime being rich in fiber and phytochemicals is considered to be very beneficial for the overall health of the body and this is driving the expansion of the lime market at the global level.

By Application, the market is segmented into Chemical/Industrial, Metallurgical, Construction, Environment and others. Lime is used in various industries for purposes like production, refining and cleansing. The construction industry is one of the leading users of lime. Water treatment plants, mining and metallurgy, and agriculture also make use of huge quantities of lime for several purposes.

Regional Analysis

North America, Mexico, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Africa, Europe and Middle East are the regions that are contributing to the expansion of the global lime market. Of these, Asia Pacific region will dominate the growth of the lime market at the global level. This is attributed to the increased production and use of lime in countries like India, China, and other Southeast Asian countries. In addition, these regions are witnessing infrastructural growth which is leading to increased demand of lime.

Industry News

The factors that are driving the growth of the global lime market are the increased urbanisation, reviving construction sector, popularity of lime as a commercial fruit and increased use of lime in several industries. Lime extraction from limestone mining however is considered to have some ecological hazards and may pose a threat to the growth of the global lime market.



