Nisga'a Nation joins Alliance with seven other modern treaty First Nations in BC

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yesterday on Tsawwassen territory, Nis g a'a Nation formally joined the Alliance of BC Modern Treaty Nations (the Alliance) by signing the updated Memorandum of Cooperation (MOC) with representatives from the seven other members: Tsawwassen First Nation, Tla’amin Nation, Huu-ay-aht First Nations, Ka:’yu:’k’t’h’/Chek’tles7et’h’ First Nations, Toquaht Nation, Uchucklesaht Tribe, and Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ Government.

“Congratulations to all eight members of the Alliance, which now represents all modern treaty First Nations in British Columbia. We commend the leadership and dedicated work of each First Nation for leading the way in self-government and treaty implementation. The Treaty Commission will continue to support the efforts and priorities of the Alliance,” said Chief Commissioner Celeste Haldane.

The Alliance works collectively on common implementation priorities and issues, including government-to-government relations, enforcement of First Nations laws, and fiscal relations. The Alliance has been instrumental in co-developing new policies with British Columbia that will improve the fiscal relationship with modern treaty nations and overall treaty implementation. The coalition advocates for BC-specific treaty implementation matters that were not anticipated prior to treaty effective date.

Quick Facts

The Alliance was formed in 2018 through the signing of an MOC to advocate for treaty implementation matters at provincial level.

Since 2003, the Land Claims Agreements Coalition has advocated at the federal level for treaty implementation matters.

There are eight First Nations implementing modern treaties in BC. Together these governments represent 11 former Indian Act bands.

Seven First Nations are implementing treaties negotiated in the BC treaty negotiations process; Nis g a'a Nation negotiated prior to the creation of the BC Treaty Commission.

The Alliance of BC Modern Treaty Nations members are:

Huu-ay-aht, Ka:’yu:’k’t’h’/Chek’tles7et’h’, Toquaht, Uchucklesaht and Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ First Nations (Maa-nulth Treaty effective since 2011)

Nis g a'a Nation (Nis g a'a Treaty effective since 2000)

a'a Nation (Nis a'a Treaty effective since 2000) Tla’amin Nation (Tla’amin Treaty effective since 2016)

Tsawwassen First Nation (Tsawwassen Treaty in effective since 2009)

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Odette Wilson / Communications Advisor / t: 604-482-9215 / c: 604-290-4059 / owilson@bctreaty.ca

Mark Smith / Director of Process / msmith@bctreaty.ca

About the BC Treaty Commission

The Treaty Commission is the independent body responsible for overseeing treaty negotiations among the governments of Canada, BC and First Nations in BC. It has three roles: facilitation, funding, and public information and education.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.