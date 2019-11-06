Global Sanitary ware Market to Garner $13.61 Billion by 2025 at 5.0% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

Rise in construction activities in developing Countries and availability of abundant raw materials are the two major drivers for the global sanitary ware market. Based on region, Asia Pacific held lion’s share in 2018. Based on product type, the toilet sink/water closet segment held the largest share in 2018.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global sanitary ware market was accounted for $9.67 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $13.61 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.0% from 2018 to 2025. The report provides a detailed analysis of the market size & estimations, top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, competitive scenario, and changing market trends.

Surge in construction activities in developing countries and accessibility of abundant raw materials are the two major drivers for the global sanitary ware market. However, environmental concerns along with stringent regulations impedes the market growth. On the contrary, supportive government initiatives are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

The global sanitary ware market is divided on the basis of product type, material, and geography. Based on product type, the market is segmented into toilet sink/water closet, wash basin, pedestal, and cistern. The toilet sink/water closet segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing more than one-fourth of the market. However, the pedestal segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

Based on material, the market is categorized into ceramic, pressed metal, acrylic plastic & perspex, and others. The ceramic segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. Moreover, the segment dominated the market in 2018, accounting for nearly four-fifths of the market.

The global sanitary ware market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, MENA, and South America. The market across Asia Pacific held the lion’s share in 2018, contributing more than one-fourth of the market share. Moreover, the region is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

The market report includes an in-depth analysis of the market players such as LAUFEN Bathrooms AG, LIXIL Group Corporation, CERA Sanitaryware Limited, Corona, Geberit AG, HSIL Limited, Jaquar Group, Roca Sanitario, S.A, Kohler Co., and Lecico Egypt.

