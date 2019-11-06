When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: November 05, 2019
Product Type: Food & Beverages Vegetable Products
Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Listeria moncytogenes
Company Name: GHNW, LLC

GHNW, LLC of Clackamas, OR is voluntarily recalling Mushroom Stir Fry Blend 10 oz. tray and Stir Fry Blend 16 oz. tray that were produced using Broccoli Slaw that is being recalled by Mann Packing Co., Inc. due to the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

At this time, we are not aware of any illnesses linked by health officials to this recall. No other GHNW, LLC products are affected by this recall.

GHNW, LLC is issuing this recall out of an abundance of caution. The recalled products have “Sell By” dates of October 27, 2019 to November 8, 2019, which can be found printed in black ink on the front label of the product. The products affected were sold at QFC and/or Fred Meyer in Oregon and Washington State.

Consumers who believe that they are in possession of any of the products affected by this recall should dispose of the product in an appropriate waste container.

For any inquiries or comments, consumers with questions regarding this GHNW recall are welcome to call 888-449-9386 , M-F, 9 am to 4 pm PST.

GHNW has notified its customers and this recall is being carried out with the knowledge of the US Food & Drug Administration.