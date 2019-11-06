Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Reports Passenger Traffic Increase of 12.2% for the Month of October

/EIN News/ -- GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, S.A.B. de C.V., (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (“the Company” or “GAP”) announced preliminary terminal passenger traffic figures for the month of October 2019, compared to traffic figures for October 2018.



During October 2019, total terminal passengers at GAP’s 14 airports increased by 12.2% (including the Kingston Airport), compared to the same period of the previous year. Domestic passenger traffic increased by 8.8%, while international passenger traffic increased by 18.2%.

Domestic Terminal Passengers – 13 airports (in thousands):

Airport Oct-18 Oct-19 Change Jan-Oct 18 Jan-Oct 19 Change Guadalajara 902.8 914.4 1.3% 8,528.8 8,680.2 1.8% Tijuana* 464.1 514.8 10.9% 4,598.4 4,965.9 8.0% Los Cabos 133.3 154.6 15.9% 1,390.1 1,602.3 15.3% Puerto Vallarta 126.7 149.8 18.2% 1,343.1 1,521.0 13.2% Montego Bay 0.8 0.8 10.6% 7.5 7.7 2.7% Guanajuato 142.1 179.8 26.5% 1,329.4 1,702.1 28.0% Hermosillo 146.3 168.9 15.5% 1,392.8 1,484.6 6.6% Mexicali 99.5 105.3 5.9% 926.5 976.4 5.4% La Paz 75.3 83.6 11.0% 753.4 824.0 9.4% Morelia 31.9 40.4 26.9% 286.9 383.2 33.6% Aguascalientes 55.9 54.4 -2.7% 561.7 520.0 -7.4% Los Mochis 28.5 33.6 17.9% 278.2 316.4 13.7% Manzanillo 7.0 7.3 4.0% 79.1 77.8 -1.6% Total 2,214.1 2,407.8 8.7% 21,475.8 23,061.6 7.4%



International Terminal Passengers – 13 airports (in thousands):

Airport Oct-18 Oct-19 Change Jan-Oct 18 Jan-Oct 19 Change Guadalajara 300.1 344.8 14.9% 3,325.5 3,579.3 7.6% Tijuana* 170.4 220.7 29.6% 1,814.2 2,356.8 29.9% Los Cabos 235.8 245.8 4.3% 2,944.2 3,010.5 2.3% Puerto Vallarta 153.6 158.1 2.9% 2,538.7 2,576.3 1.5% Montego Bay 281.4 287.0 2.0% 3,678.5 3,902.3 6.1% Guanajuato 46.4 48.5 4.6% 565.1 576.7 2.0% Hermosillo 6.0 5.9 -1.8% 57.2 57.5 0.6% Mexicali 0.5 0.5 5.5% 4.7 5.6 17.8% La Paz 1.1 1.0 -7.8% 9.3 10.4 11.6% Morelia 27.2 31.9 17.1% 298.0 344.7 15.7% Aguascalientes 14.8 17.9 21.0% 159.0 182.2 14.6% Los Mochis 0.4 0.5 20.7% 5.2 5.9 13.2% Manzanillo 1.7 2.0 17.8% 60.6 62.7 3.5% Total 1,239.3 1,364.6 10.1% 15,460.2 16,671.1 7.8%

Total Terminal Passengers – 13 airports (in thousands):

Airport Oct-18 Oct-19 Change Jan-Oct 18 Jan-Oct 19 Change Guadalajara 1,202.9 1,259.2 4.7% 11,854.2 12,259.5 3.4% Tijuana* 634.5 735.5 15.9% 6,412.5 7,322.7 14.2% Los Cabos 369.1 400.4 8.5% 4,334.3 4,612.8 6.4% Puerto Vallarta 280.3 307.9 9.8% 3,881.8 4,097.3 5.6% Montego Bay 282.1 287.8 2.0% 3,686.0 3,910.0 6.1% Guanajuato 188.5 228.3 21.1% 1,894.5 2,278.7 20.3% Hermosillo 152.3 174.8 14.8% 1,450.0 1,542.2 6.4% Mexicali 99.9 105.8 5.9% 931.2 982.0 5.5% La Paz 76.4 84.6 10.8% 762.7 834.4 9.4% Morelia 59.1 72.3 22.4% 585.0 728.0 24.4% Aguascalientes 70.7 72.2 2.2% 720.6 702.2 -2.6% Los Mochis 28.9 34.1 17.9% 283.4 322.3 13.7% Manzanillo 8.7 9.3 6.7% 139.7 140.5 0.6% Total 3,453.4 3,772.3 9.2% 36,936.0 39,732.6 7.6%

*Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international.

CBX Users:

Airport Oct-18 Oct-19 Change Jan-Oct 18 Jan-Oct 19 Change Tijuana 165.4 217.0 31.2% 1,751.5 2,317.9 32.3%



Kingston Airport (in thousands):

Passengers Oct-18 Oct-19 Change Jan-Oct 18 Jan-Oct 19 Change Domestic N/A 0.7 N/A N/A 0.7 N/A International N/A 100.6 N/A N/A 100.6 N/A Total N/A 101.4 N/A N/A 101.4 N/A



Total Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):

Passengers Oct-18 Oct-19 Change Jan-Oct 18 Jan-Oct 19 Change Domestic 2,214.1 2,408.5 8.8% 21,475.8 23,062.3 7.4% International 1,239.3 1,465.2 18.2% 15,460.2 16,771.7 8.5% Total 3,453.4 3,873.7 12.2% 36,936.0 39,834.0 7.8%



Highlights for the Period:

Kingston: The figures are presented for the period of October 10 to October 31, which was the date that the Company assumed control of this airport. For informational purposes, passenger traffic for October 2019 was 137.5 thousand passengers, representing a 13.2% increase compared to October 2018, while figures from January to October 2019 reached 1,511.8 thousand passengers, which represented an 11.1% growth.





In October 2019, the number of seats available increased by 11.4% compared to October 2018; while load factor for the month increased by 0.6 percentage points, from 80.9% in October 2018 to 81.5% in October 2019. New Routes: Tijuana to Tapachula: Volaris Puerto Vallarta to Edmonton: Swoop Guanajuato to Fresno: Volaris



Company Description

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico’s Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP’s shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GAP”. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concesiones Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the operation of the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the operation of the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica and took control of the operation in October 2019.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts, and are based on management’s current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results. The words “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “plans” and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends or results will actually occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

In accordance with Section 806 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and article 42 of the “Ley del Mercado de Valores”, GAP has implemented a “whistleblower” program, which allows complainants to anonymously and confidentially report suspected activities that may involve criminal conduct or violations. The telephone number in Mexico, facilitated by a third party that is in charge of collecting these complaints, is 01 800 563 00 47. The web site is www.lineadedenuncia.com/gap . GAP’s Audit Committee will be notified of all complaints for immediate investigation.

IR Contacts: Saúl Villarreal, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer svillarreal@aeropuertosgap.com.mx Alejandra Soto, IR and Financial Planning Manager asoto@aeropuertosgap.com.mx Gisela Murillo, Investor Relations gmurillo@aeropuertosgap.com.mx / +523338801100 ext.20294 Maria Barona, i-advize Corporate Communications mbarona@i-advize.com



