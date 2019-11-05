Mountain America Credit Union Awards Ten PTA Grants to Schools in Three States

/EIN News/ -- SANDY, Utah, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union is proud to announce it has awarded ten grants to teachers and PTA professionals in K-12 classrooms. The Mountain America Credit Union PTA Grants were awarded to educational professionals in Arizona, Idaho, and Utah. Up to $1,500 was awarded to each grant winner.



The funds will be used for a wide variety of classroom purposes, including development tools for special education students; financial wellness, art and phonemics programs; robotic kits; science labs; musical instruments; and astronomy equipment. This year’s recipients are Kelly Ensminger, Ponderosa Elementary; Sierra Castaneda-Chavarria, Edison School of Innovation; Isamar Bahena, Granger Elementary School; Rachelle Miller, Sunset Elementary; Melanie Larsen, Centerville Elementary; Kristi Bauer-Morris, Utah International Charter School; Tom Sharpe, Cottonwood High School; Betty Shaw, Jordan Valley School; Janiel Gunther, Windridge Elementary; Carol Fackler, Taylorsville Elementary.

“Mountain America is honored to provide crucial learning-based equipment and projects that have a profound and lasting impact on the lives of students,” says Spencer Carver, assistant vice president of select employer group development at Mountain America Credit Union. “Establishing a strong educational foundation paves the way for future academic and professional successes.”

Mountain America education grant opportunities for 2020 will be announced on macu.com/scholarships in Spring 2020.

With more than 860,000 members and $9 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union assists members on the right path to help them identify and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 95 branches across five states, thousands of shared-branching locations nationwide and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America—guiding you forward. Learn more at macu.com .

Robin Heiden and Brittani Forbush with Mountain America present a music grant to Kristi Bauer-Morris at Utah International Charter School on November 1, 2019.



