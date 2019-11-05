There were 949 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,672 in the last 365 days.

Mountain America Credit Union Awards Ten PTA Grants to Schools in Three States

/EIN News/ -- SANDY, Utah, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union is proud to announce it has awarded ten grants to teachers and PTA professionals in K-12 classrooms. The Mountain America Credit Union PTA Grants were awarded to educational professionals in Arizona, Idaho, and Utah. Up to $1,500 was awarded to each grant winner.

The funds will be used for a wide variety of classroom purposes, including development tools for special education students; financial wellness, art and phonemics programs; robotic kits; science labs; musical instruments; and astronomy equipment. This year’s recipients are Kelly Ensminger, Ponderosa Elementary; Sierra Castaneda-Chavarria, Edison School of Innovation; Isamar Bahena, Granger Elementary School; Rachelle Miller, Sunset Elementary; Melanie Larsen, Centerville Elementary; Kristi Bauer-Morris, Utah International Charter School; Tom Sharpe, Cottonwood High School; Betty Shaw, Jordan Valley School; Janiel Gunther, Windridge Elementary; Carol Fackler, Taylorsville Elementary.

“Mountain America is honored to provide crucial learning-based equipment and projects that have a profound and lasting impact on the lives of students,” says Spencer Carver, assistant vice president of select employer group development at Mountain America Credit Union. “Establishing a strong educational foundation paves the way for future academic and professional successes.”

Mountain America education grant opportunities for 2020 will be announced on macu.com/scholarships in Spring 2020.  

About Mountain America Credit Union
With more than 860,000 members and $9 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union assists members on the right path to help them identify and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 95 branches across five states, thousands of shared-branching locations nationwide and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America—guiding you forward. Learn more at macu.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ca5f1a7c-be02-4f39-99ef-b8e3531dc14d

Media Contact:         
Tony Rasmussen
801-325-6430
trasmussen@macu.com

Robin Heiden and Brittani Forbush with Mountain America present a music grant to Kristi Bauer-Morris at Utah International Charter School on November 1, 2019.

