The Hollywood Museum Presents Back To The Future Trilogy:Exhbit Dec 6th first time in the United States

BACK TO THE FUTURE TRILOGY: THE EXHIBIT THE FIRST EVER TRILOGY EXHIBIT IN THE UNITED STATES THE FILMS’ PRODUCER, WRITER AND CO – CREATOR BOB GALE PARTICIPATE

“This exhibit will evoke memories for several generations of fans of “ ‘Back To The Future’ movie franchise. In the “ ‘BACK TO THE FUTURE’ TRILOGY: The Exhibit”, there is something for everyone.” — Donelle Dadigan, Founder, The Hollywood Museum

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, November 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THE HOLLYWOOD MUSEUM PRESENTS

BACK TO THE FUTURE

TRILOGY: THE EXHIBIT

THE FIRST EVER TRILOGY EXHIBIT IN THE UNITED STATES

THE FILMS’ PRODUCER, WRITER AND CO – CREATOR BOB GALE

WILL BE PARTICIPATING IN THIS HISTORIC EXHIBIT

STARS FROM THE FILMS WILL APPEAR

AT THE OPENING NIGHT GALA ALONG WITH

OTHER CELEBRITIES & DIGNITARIES

THURSDAY DEC 5, 2019

Hollywood, Ca - President and Founder of the world-famous Hollywood Museum in the historic Max Factor Building (www.thehollywoodmuseum.org), Donelle Dadigan, announced today, “The Hollywood Museum is thrilled that the co-creator of the “Back to the Future” franchise Bob Gale, and world renown “Back to the Future” collectors, will work together in the first ‘BACK TO THE FUTURE’ TRILOGY: THE EXHIBIT opening to the public on Friday, Dec 6th 2019 – just before the 35th Anniversary of BTTF - Part 1, and the 30th Anniversary of BTTF - Part 3! “This exhibit will evoke memories for several generations of fans of the ever-popular “ ‘Back To The Future’ movie franchise. In the “ ‘BACK TO THE FUTURE’ TRILOGY: The Exhibit”, there is something for everyone. And, every fan of this franchise will be talking about this exhibit for years to come.”

On Thursday night December 5th, 2019, for the private gala opening, The Hollywood Museum will go “Back To The Future”, to pay tribute and honor all 3 BTTF Movies, with special appearances by the Films cast members and other stars in attendance. This will be a historic exhibit as it will be the first ever ‘BACK TO THE FUTURE’ TRILOGY: THE EXHIBIT ever mounted in the United States.

The exhibit, which will consist of three popular sections - Hill Valley from 1955, Hill Valley from 1985, and Hill Valley from 1885, will pay tribute to the film franchise. Rob Klein, a top BTTF collector and Special Guest Curator for this exhibit said, “ In my opinion these three films are the most perfect in Cinematic history, in fact Universal Studios wanted a 4th installment – however both Bob Gale and Robert Zemeckis agreed that the trilogy should not be revisited as they felt they had created and produced a trilogy that could not get any better.”

Dadigan, who is also the Chair of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, Chair of the Hollywood Historic Trust, and Vice Chair of the California Film Commission said “We are beyond excited that fans of this movie franchise will be able to see original, costumes, props, along with the ever popular merchandise that fans of all ages loved to collect from all three films, and the Part 3 Hero DeLorean Time Machine as seen in the BTTF Part 3 – There are more than 350 artifacts in this special one of a kind exhibit, and many of these items have never been on public display before.”

Highlights from BACK TO THE FUTURE TRILOGY: THE EXHIBIT include Christopher Lloyd’s (Doc Brown) Robe from Parts 1 & 3, Michael J. Fox ( Marty McFly) Western Costume from Part 3, to Mary Steenburgen ( Clara) dress, & telescope from Part 3, the iconic Hero DeLorean Time machine Car in part 3, with more than 350 original screen matched artifacts , screen accurate replicas, iconic costumes, photos, posters and more are featured in this exhibit - The extensive exhibit will also feature much sought after collectibles from the time period that each film was released, along with several never before seen items.”

BACK TO THE FUTURE TRILOGY: THE EXHIBIT

Thousands of hours have gone into mounting this exhibit with a dedicated team of the Hollywood Museum staff and world-renown collectors, including Rob Klein, Bob Gale, Bill & Patrick Shea, Nate Truman, Stephen Clarke, and Paul Nigh, who have come together to loan amazing items – including some never before seen artifacts that are now part of Cinematic history - to create this first ever BTTF TRILOGY exhibit; Rob Klein has been named as the Special Curator of this exhibit, and Roger Neal has been named as the Special Organizer of this exhibit.

Opening Night info for media:

Media call time: 4:00pm

Red Carpet Celeb Arrivals: 5:30 -7:00 pm

Unveiling of the exhibit: 7-9:00 pm

THE HOLLYWOOD MUSEUM IS THE OFFICIAL MUSEUM OF HOLLYWOOD

ABOUT THE HOLLYWOOD MUSEUM: The Hollywood Museum in the historic Max Factor Building is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation showcasing more than 10,000 Authentic Show Business Treasures, spotlighting 100 years of Hollywood history - from the Silents to Talkies, to Hollywood's Golden Era, Film Noir, Television and its Pioneer Years, through the rebellious 60s, special effects 70s, evolving 80s, involved 90s, technological 2000s, and beyond to current day heartthrobs! The Hollywood Museum's exhibits showcase the best in film, network and cable television, and new digital platforms featuring iconic and fan favorites! The Hollywood Museum in the historic Max Factor Building is the Official Museum of Hollywood and offers visitors the most extensive collection of Hollywood memorabilia in the world - featuring the glamour of Hollywood legends and stars - past, present and in the making. The Hollywood Museum offers one-of-a-kind costumes, props, photographs, scripts, stars' car collections, personal artifacts, posters, and memorabilia from favorite stars, films and TV shows. Located in the heart of Hollywood, at the corner of Hollywood Blvd and Highland Ave, just steps from the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Hollywood Museum has been named the #1 top tourist attraction in Hollywood by LA Weekly, and one of the "Top 10" Museums in LA by the LA Tourism and Convention Board and Trip Advisor.

REGULAR HOURS: Wednesday - Sunday: 10:00 am - 5:00 pm TICKETS: $15 Adults: $12 Seniors (62+): $12 for students with ID and $5 Children under 5.

ADDRESS: 1660 N. Highland Ave. (at Hollywood Blvd.), Los Angeles, CA 90028

MUSEUM INFO: www.TheHollywoodMuseum.com or Tel: (323) 464-7776

FOLLOW THE MUSEUM: WEBSITE: www.TheHollywoodMuseum.com

FACEBOOK: Facebook.com/TheHollywoodMuseum

TWITTER: @HollywoodMuseum

INSTAGRAM: @HollywoodMuseum

The Hollywood Museum Special Events & Exhibit PR Contact: Roger Neal / NPR - prstarus2000@yahoo.com / 323-366-2796 / www.nealpublicrelations.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.