GWS Auctions for the first time will auction the Hollywood Graffiti Gown 100% of money raised goes to aids charities

We are please that 100% of the money raised from the Hollywood Graffiti Gown will be donated to AIDS Charities including our GWS Auction house commission on the sale of the gown” — Brigitte Kruse , founder GWS Auctions

On Saturday, November 9, 2019 – GWS Auctions Hosts “The Collection of Jeran Designs Couture Vault”

Hard Rock Hollywood at 10:00 a.m – 7:00pm

WHO: GWS AUCTIONS, and many stars including: including The Supremes Mary Wilson, Actress Beverly Todd, actress Judy Pace and singer-songwriter Claudette Robinson, Tracey Bregman, Teresa Ganzel, Erin Murphy, among many others

WHAT: Couture and Jewelry Auction

WHEN: SATURDAY NOV 9TH 10:00AM-7:00PM

WHERE: The Hard Rock Café Hollywood, 6801 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood



Los Angeles, California – October 29, 2019 - It took over 30 years to make and carries over 360 hand-beaded signatures of some of Hollywood’s most fabulous leading ladies, as well as women in culture and politics– the once missing “Hollywood Graffiti Gown” is legendary, and unbelievably, no one knew where it was for almost the last decade. It was designed by Jerry Skeels and Randy McLaughlin of the Legendary Beverly Hills based, Jeran Designs. Jerry and Randy were two of the most influential and in demand couture designers of Hollywood fashion.

Having designed for motion picture, stage, and television royalty such as the Spelling Family, and many others. The famous designers worked on numerous shows and Hollywood’s most elite stars wore their designs. Have you ever wondered who made some of Vanna White’s iconic gowns? It was Jeran Designs.

The Hollywood Graffiti Gown is as legendary as the over 360 women whose names were painstakingly hand-beaded into it. The gown took almost three decades to create. The gown was unveiled in 2004 at the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Ribbon of Hope event, a fundraiser for HIV/AIDS awareness. The gown has traveled the world and has become a global symbol of glamour, luxury, hope, compassion and philanthropy. There is no other couture fashion gown like it in the world. Lead Auctioneer, Brigitte Kruse also expects to see some of the most sought after Hollywood stylists appearing at this event to purchase the couture gowns for the upcoming Red Carpet Award Show Season for their clients.

Celebrities and Jeran Designs devotees who will attend the auction event including The Supremes Mary Wilson, Actress Beverly Todd, actress Judy Pace and singer-songwriter Claudette Robinson. Celebrity confirmation will be updated daily . There will be two red carpet arrivals at this event the first will be at 9:30am, the second one will take place at 12:00noon. Stars from TV, Film and Music are confirming daily.

Many of the Couture Gowns up for auction will be part of a runway fashion show, with live models including several dancers who toured with Justin Timberlake and Ariana Grande. The Auction and Fashion show will take place simultaneously. GWS is starting a new trend in how Couture is presented and sold at auction.

Also, $8 MILLION DOLLARS in Couture jewelry will be presented for auction including special pieces from Bulgari, Stefan Hafner, David Webb, Van Cleef and Arpels to name a few.

The Hollywood Graffiti Gown includes signatures of; Elizabeth Taylor, Joan Collins, Dakota Fanning, Sharon Stone, Cate Blanchett, Mary Wilson, Gladys Knight, Liza Minneli, Lana Turner, Kim Novak, Rita Hayworth, Bette Midler, Yoko Ono, Bette Davis, Whoopi Goldberg, Tippi Hedren, Stefanie Powers, Angela Lansbury, Beverly Todd, Florence Henderson, Halle Berry, Katharine Hepburn, Mother Teresa, Jacyln Smith and countless others.

Other highlights of the over 175 vast couture gown collection includes; Jeran Designs red gown worn by Dame Joan Collins on her December 1983 Playboy Magazine cover. Collins in the dazzling gown remains one of Playboy’s most iconic covers. The auction also highlights an original Jeran Designs hand-beaded black “Art Deco” gown most recently worn by The Supremes’ Mary Wilson at a red-carpet event in Hollywood.

The auction and live fashion show will take place on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at The Hard Rock Café Hollywood beginning at 10:00 a.m. and lasting until 7:00pm

Bidders can bid live on-site, by phone or online. At bid.gwsauctions.com

Media is invited to attend a sneak peek Saturday Nov 9th at 8:00am, LIVE SHOTS WELCOMED Any interested media can contact : ROGER NEAL for details.

The Hollywood Haute Couture Collection of Jerad Designs Vault

The Hard Rock Café Hollywood

6801 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood #105, California 90028

Saturday, November 9, 2019, beginning at 10:00 a.m. to conclusion

Press invited to RSVP in advance. Interviews available on-site.

ABOUT KRUSE GWS AUCTIONS, INC.

Kruse GWS Auctions is the world-record breaking auction house specializing in; Hollywood memorabilia, fine jewelry, master timepieces, Royal artifacts and luxury fashion. Founder Brigitte Kruse is the first woman auctioneer recognized in the Guinness Book of World Records and a member of the Forbes Los Angeles Business Council. The auction house has been featured in press around the globe and has sold such notable items as Elvis Presley’s personal jet, Marilyn Monroe’s black wool dress, Marlon Brando’s watch, a Royal family diamond encrusted watch, Elvis & Priscilla Presley’s mobile home and much more. Kruse GWS Auctions offers a wide range of global experience in every phase of the auction business, including research, advertising, inventory management, security services, cataloging and sales. Providing the highest level of global customer service with a dedicated team of experts worldwide. The auction house has featured items from Marilyn Monroe, Prince, Elvis Presley, Steve McQueen, Whitney Houston, Marlon Brando, The Beatles, and much more. The auction house has also featured icon fashion designers and extensive collections of Dalis, Picassos and Warhols. www.gwsauctions.com

PRESS CONTACT

ROGER NEAL @ NEAL PR

323-366-2796

Or prstarus2000@yahoo.com



