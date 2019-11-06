Expert Agile Coach Michael Nir Releases “Chickens Learn Lean: How to Survive When Technology Disrupts Your Business”

Michael Nir, a Lean Agile DevOps expert and Professional Business Speaker has disrupted the agile business community with the release of his newest book “Chickens Learn Lean: How to Survive When Technology Disrupts Your Business”

Offering business product strategies and practical lean agile solutions on how to survive when faced with digital disruption and lead business transformation.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael Nir, a Lean Agile DevOps expert and Professional Business Speaker has disrupted the agile business community with the release of his newest book “Chickens Learn Lean: How to Survive When Technology Disrupts Your Business” published by Sapir Consulting US, a Lean Agile Leadership Consultancy. This is a follow up to his last book: “The Pragmatist’s Guide to Corporate Lean Strategy.”

Nir’s business agile perspective and agile organization and product expertise are highly sought after and are manifested in this latest book which features outstanding art and graphic imagery by Chen Nir; It offers small medium businesses and corporations strategies and practical solutions on how to create agile products through hypothesis driven development thus eliminating wasteful investment in features that customers hate and focusing the efforts on the right outcomes and increased market fitness.

In her Amazon review of the book, Linda Rising, a prominent agile software evangelist and author of the book 97 Things Every Software Architect Should Know has given it: Two Thumbs up. “I laughed. I cried. I winced at the take-offs on Chicken Run and the Mommas and Poppas but I loved every minute of it. At one point, caught up in the puns and animal antics, I realized that this little tome is brilliant. It's everything you need and nothing you don't. I'm going to reference it in my talks and encourage everyone who wants to know what lean is all about to get it and enjoy it for themselves. BTW, the drawings are inspired. Thanks to both Nirs!”

According to Nir, “Product Agility as portrayed in Chickens Learn Lean is part of the equation for high performance agile teams and organizations; Other vital elements are team and technical agility.” Michael Shared this perspective on a LinkedIn Post: the three shades of agile and caused a hit in the global agile community. Also found on Michael’s blog.

Dr. Jeff Sutherland, Founder and Chairman at Scrum, Inc. who is one of the inventors of the Scrum product development process, and a writer of The Scrum Guide commented, “There is a lot of Agile BS out there as the Defense Innovation Board has observed. lf you don't have a shippable product at the end of every sprint or more often you are not agile. For software teams, code quality and automation drives agility”.

Nir was quoted replying, “yes a lot of BS; I think that what you take for granted as the first step in making scrum work - which is: ‘For software teams, code quality and automation drives agility.’ Is beyond the understanding of many software organizations. Unfortunately many see scrum as an easy "Project Management tool": they adopt a few 'ceremonies' and assume it will get them the 'efficiency' they need”.

As a follow up to the new book and the viral LinkedIn Post, Michael delivers a lean agile DevOps based keynote covering essentials of successful change initiatives and the good bad and ugly of lean agile and DevOps transformations.

According to Nir, Digital transformation must be simple, scalable and soakable. Nir will be delivering the talk at the 1st Virtual International Agile Sales & Marketing Summit and in Frankfurt, Copenhagen, Malmo and Dublin.

Nir’s newest book “Chickens Learn Lean: How to Survive When Technology Disrupts Your Business” is available in paperback for $24.99 on Amazon

About Michael Nir:

Michael Nir is the President, of Sapir Consulting US, a Boston based business agile consultancy. He is an agile Lean DevOps coach and consultant; known for his passion, creativity and innovation. Coaching consulting or speaking to organizations undergoing dynamic change, he’s a passionate guide and mentor providing lean agile workshops, as well as coaching in building teams and conducting scrum and agile influence workshops. He is represented by A-Speakers International Speakers Bureau.

Michael Nir's Quest for Business Agility – the good bad and ugly of lean agile and DevOps transformations



