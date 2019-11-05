First Horizon National Corp. to Participate in BancAnalysts Association of Boston, Inc. Conference on Nov. 7

/EIN News/ -- MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- William (BJ) Losch, CFO of First Horizon National Corp. (NYSE:FHN), will present at the BancAnalysts Association of Boston, Inc. conference in Boston at 2:45 p.m. ET on Nov. 7.



The conference will be available to the public via live webcast with audio replays available until Nov. 21. A link to the webcast, both live and archived, will be available in the events and presentations section of https://www.firsthorizon.com/investor-relations .

Any materials may contain forward-looking statements, including guidance, involving significant risks and uncertainties, which will be identified by words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “should,” “is likely,” “will,” “going forward” and other expressions that indicate future events and trends and may include cautionary statements. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking information. These factors are outlined in our most recent earnings press release and in more detail in our most current 10-Q and 10-K reports. First Horizon disclaims any obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements that are made from time to time to reflect future events or developments or changes in expectations. First Horizon disclaims any obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements that are made from time to time to reflect future events or developments or changes in expectations.

About First Horizon

First Horizon National Corp. (NYSE:FHN) provides financial services through First Horizon Bank, First Horizon Advisors, and FHN Financial businesses. The banking subsidiary was founded in 1864 and has the largest deposit market share in Tennessee. The company operates approximately 270 bank locations across the Southeast U.S. and 29 FHN Financial offices across the entire U.S. First Horizon Advisors wealth management group has more than 300 financial professionals and about $4.8 billion in assets under management. FHN Financial is a capital markets industry leader in fixed income sales, trading and strategies for institutional customers in the U.S. and abroad. The company is recognized as one of the nation’s best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com .

Contact:

First Horizon Investor Relations, Aarti Bowman, (901) 523-4017

First Horizon Media Relations, Silvia Alvarez, (901) 523-4465



