AZZ INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District for the Northern District of Texas against AZZ, Inc.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS JANUARY 3, 2020

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that it has filed a federal securities class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired AZZ Inc. (NYSE: AZZ) (“AZZ” or the “Company”) securities between July 3, 2018 and October 8, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



The filed complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business,

operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors:

that the Company’s internal controls over financial reporting were not effective;



that the Company improperly implemented ASC 606 which resulted in improper revenue reconciliations; and



that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



On May 20, 2019, before the market opened, AZZ announced that it had replaced its independent auditor, BDO US, LLP, with Grant Thornton LLP. On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $1.21, to close at $43.35 per share on May 20, 2019.



Subsequently, on October 8, 2019, AZZ delayed its second quarter 2020 financial results “to

allow the Company additional time to complete the review of the Form 10-Q for

its fiscal year 2020 second quarter ended August 31, 2019.” The Company’s stock price fell $5.89, nearly 14%, to close at $37.12 per share on October 8, 2019.

After the end of the class period, on October 25, 2019, AZZ announced that its Chief Accounting Officer “will leave the Company effective October 31, 2019.”



