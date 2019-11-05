Mattel, Inc. Investigated by Block & Leviton LLP For Violations of Federal Securities Laws

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP ( www.blockesq.com ), a securities litigation firm representing investors and whistleblowers nationwide, is investigating Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) and certain of its officers and directors for potential violations of federal securities laws.



On August 8, 2019, Mattel announced that a whistleblower letter had been sent to the company’s outside auditors, alleging improprieties in certain accounting practices. As a result, Mattel abruptly terminate a Senior Note offering – which was scheduled to close that very same day. No details were given at the time, but the company said that it would investigate the whistleblower’s allegations. The abrupt termination of the offering spooked the markets, with Mattel’s common stock dropping $2.12 per share or almost 12%.

