TransAtlantic Petroleum Announces that it will Release Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Tuesday, November 12, 2019

Earnings conference call scheduled for Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 7:30 a.m. Central time

/EIN News/ -- HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (TSX: TNP) (NYSE American: TAT) (the “Company” or “TransAtlantic”) will conduct a live webcast and conference call to review the financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 and to provide an operation update at 7:30 a.m. Central time on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. The Company expects to issue its earnings release for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 and file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 after the market close on Tuesday, November 12, 2019.



Quarter Ended September 30, 2019 Conference Call and Webcast Details

Date and Time : 7:30 a.m. Central time on Wednesday, November 13, 2019

Call-In Information : The Company will host a live webcast and conference call on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 7:30 a.m. Central time to discuss the quarter ended September 30, 2019 financial results and to provide an operational update. Investors who would like to participate in the conference call should call (877) 878-2762 or (678) 809-1005 approximately ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask for the TransAtlantic conference call. The conference ID is 1544107.

Webcast : A live webcast of the conference call and replay will be available through the Company’s website at www.transatlanticpetroleum.com . To access the webcast and replay, click on “Investors,” select “Events and Presentations,” and click on “Listen to webcast” under the event listing. The webcast will be available via replay as well. The webcast requires IOS, Microsoft Windows Media Player, or RealOne Player.

Replay : A telephonic replay of the call will be available through November 15, 2019 and may be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406. The conference ID is 1544107.

About TransAtlantic

The Company is an international oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. The Company holds interests in developed and undeveloped properties in Turkey and Bulgaria.

(NO STOCK EXCHANGE, SECURITIES COMMISSION, OR OTHER REGULATORY AUTHORITY HAS APPROVED OR DISAPPROVED THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN.)

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and the earnings release referred to herein contain statements concerning the issuance of an earnings release and the filing of the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q as well as other expectations, plans, goals, objectives, assumptions, and information about future events, conditions, results of operations, and performance that may constitute forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements or information are based on a number of assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements or information are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections that involve a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the Company and described in the forward-looking statements or information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, access to sufficient capital; market prices for natural gas, natural gas liquids and oil products; estimates of reserves and economic assumptions; the ability to produce and transport natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil products; the results of exploration and development drilling and related activities; economic conditions in the countries and provinces in which the Company carries on business, especially economic slowdowns; actions by governmental authorities; receipt of required approvals; increases in taxes; legislative and regulatory initiatives relating to fracture stimulation activities; changes in environmental and other regulations; renegotiations of contracts; political uncertainty, including sanctions, armed conflicts, and actions by insurgent groups; outcomes of litigation; the negotiation and closing of material contracts; and other risks described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

Contacts:

Tabitha Bailey

Vice President, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary

(214) 265-4708

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd.

16803 Dallas Parkway

Addison, Texas 75001

http://www.transatlanticpetroleum.com



