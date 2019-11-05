Australian actor Liam Hall signs on for US TV series

Liam Hall has signed on for a slew of US projects (photo: Sally Flegg)

The ‘Arrow’ star and former face of Van Heusen will juggle a slew of American projects after finishing a successful run on the CW hit series.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- ‘Arrow’ star Liam Hall, also well-known for his work on ‘Riverdale’ and ‘The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’, has signed on for a leading role in a new series from award-winning producer Madeleine Kennedy’s production arm, Mad Lane Productions. It will shoot across an extended period. Plot details are under wraps.The talented actor, also familiar to audiences for his modeling work with iconic Australian company Peter Alexander and Van Heusen, is also attached to the pilot ‘Prodigy’ from prolific producer Danny Siyoum and his outfit Thirteen Television. It is understood that Hall will play the lead character Blake Cromwell, and will film the Mad Lane series concurrently.After playing the ongoing character of Ryan opposite Oscar-nominee Rachel Griffiths on the NBC series ‘Camp’, which was ironically filmed in Australia but set in the stereotypical world of an American summer-camp, Hall moved to Canada. The globe-trotting talent amassed a slew of credits while in Vancouver and worked with acclaimed filmmakers like Ry Russo-Young on ‘Before I Fall’, Ralph Hemecker (‘Once Upon a Time’, ‘Blue Bloods’) and on projects like 'Lucifer' and 'Let the Right One In'.A talented photographer and filmmaker, Hall also enjoys an impressive social media following, buoyed by his modeling work with Clearly and consumer-favourite LuluLemon. While in the US, Hall will also work with photographer Michael Drummond on an ongoing artistic project.Hall is represented by Play Management in Canada, and X-Division in Australia.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.