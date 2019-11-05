FedNat Holding Company Reports Third Quarter of 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- SUNRISE, Fla., Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FedNat Holding Company (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FNHC) today reported results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019.



Q3 2019 highlights (as measured against the same three-month period last year, except where noted):

Net income of $4.7 million or $0.36 per diluted share.

Adjusted operating income of $4.3 million or $0.33 per diluted share.

$7.0 million of claims, net of recoveries, from Hurricane Dorian, Hurricane Barry and Tropical Storm Imelda impacting South Carolina, Florida and other states.

14.5% increase in gross written premiums to $159.1 million, including FedNat Insurance Company ("FNIC") growth of 2% in Florida.

Net premiums earned decreased to $87.4 million, including $8 million quarter over quarter reduction primarily due to incremental costs from the new excess of loss reinsurance program.

Combined ratio of 105.5%, up 5.2 points driven upward by 3.4 points of higher net catastrophe losses in the period and 6.8 points from higher catastrophe reinsurance ceded premiums, partially offset by 5.0 points from improved underwriting margins as a result of our decision to focus on Homeowners and continued discipline over operating expenses.

Quarter-end Florida homeowners in-force policies of approximately 237,000.

90.2% increase in non-Florida homeowners in-force policies to approximately 78,000.

As a result of recent growth in the size of our homeowners book of business, our 2019-2020 excess of loss reinsurance program annual costs increased $14 million to $179 million, pursuant to its annual exposure adjustment.

Book value per share increased 9.6% to $18.45 as compared to $16.84 as of December 31, 2018, despite $2.05 per share reduction due to significant weather-related events in the first nine months of 2019.

“FedNat delivered solid third quarter results and made significant progress on our strategies to improve profitability and enhance shareholder value,” said Michael H. Braun, Chief Executive Officer. “We’re encouraged by the performance of our core homeowners line of business, and continued earnings growth in our non-Florida book as we continue to expand our presence in select coastal states where we see opportunity. To this end, FedNat is set to continue our operational growth in these coastal states upon the completion of our Maison acquisition, which is set to close in December. Consistent with our core focus, this acquisition is in the homeowners line of business and is in markets where we already have operations, including Texas and Louisiana. Further, we have a more optimistic outlook in our home, Florida market with Assignment of Benefits (AOB) reform in effect, which should pave the way for an improved operating environment as we enter the new year. With this backdrop, we remain focused on strengthening our homeowners business throughout the southeast of the United States. This strategic roadmap sets the stage to unlock value and enhance shareholder value for years to come.”

Excess of Loss Reinsurance Update

The Company’s Homeowners book of business has increased in terms of premiums in-force and related exposures in both Florida and Non-Florida, which has strengthened our long-term earnings profile.

Accordingly, during the current quarter, FNHC’s 2019-2020 expected excess of loss reinsurance annual program costs increased from our preliminary estimate of $165 million to $179 million, an increase of $14 million or $3.5 million, on a quarterly basis. This adjustment relates to the annual September 30 risk exposure adjustment.

This larger book of business was driven by improved retention levels on renewals, and an increase in new business production, as competitors’ rate increases became effective. Thus, our book of business, which reflects cumulative rate increases of 21% over the past 3 years, including our 2019 rate increase of 4.6%, has become more competitive in Florida’s evolving environment.

Consolidated

Net income of $4.7 million or $0.36 per diluted share during the third quarter of 2019, as compared to net income of $8.0 million or $0.62 per diluted share during the third quarter of 2018.

Adjusted operating income of $4.3 million or $0.33 per diluted share during the third quarter of 2019, as compared to adjusted operating income of $7.4 million or $0.57 per diluted share during the third quarter of 2018.

Comparing to December 31, 2018, book value per share increased $1.61 to $18.45 at September 30, 2019. The increase was predominantly driven by unrealized gains on our fixed-income portfolio of $1.20 per share and net income of $0.61 per share, slightly offset by dividends of $0.24 per share.

Revenues

Total revenue decreased $11.3 million or 10.2%, to $99.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, compared with $110.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018. The decrease was primarily driven by higher ceded premiums due to increased reinsurance spend, a decline in Automobile direct written policy fees, and lower investment gains, partially offset by increases in gross premiums earned and other income, all of which is discussed below.

Gross premiums written increased $20.1 million, or 14.5%, to $159.1 million in the quarter, compared with $139.0 million for the same three-month period last year. Gross premiums written increased due to the growth in homeowners non-Florida and Florida. Our homeowners non-Florida business continues to show exceptional growth year over year, especially in the state of Texas, which has allowed us to leverage our infrastructure and diversify insurance risk. Our homeowners Florida FNIC premiums grew $2.2 million or 2% this quarter as compared to last year, which represents the first quarter showing premium growth since the third quarter of 2017. Overall, Homeowners grew 12.9%.

Gross premiums earned increased $0.6 million, or 0.4%, to $145.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, as compared to $144.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018. The higher gross premiums earned was driven by a 3.6% increase in earned premiums in Homeowners, partially offset by the results of our decision to exit the Automobile and commercial general liability lines.

Ceded premiums increased $11.8 million, or 25.3%, to $58.2 million in the quarter, compared to $46.4 million the same three-month period last year. The increase was driven by $8.1 million higher excess of loss reinsurance spend in Homeowners, as the new program became effective July 1, 2019 at a higher rate on-line than the program in the previous year and $6.1 million from the homeowners Florida quota share being set at 10% in the third quarter of 2019 as compared to 2% in the prior year quarter. These items were offset by $2.1 million lower ceded premiums in Automobile as we have exited that line of business.

Net investment income increased $1.0 million, or 29.7%, to $4.1 million during the three months ended September 30, 2019, as compared to $3.1 million during the three months ended September 30, 2018. The increase was due to fixed income portfolio growth, and improvement in the yield as a result of rising interest rates during 2018 as well as from portfolio repositioning.

Other income increased $1.1 million, or 29.6%, to $4.7 million in the quarter, compared with $3.6 million in the same three-month period last year. The increase in other income was primarily driven by higher brokerage revenue, partially offset by lower financing and commission income. The brokerage revenue increase is the result of higher excess of loss reinsurance spend from the reinsurance programs in place during the third quarter of 2019 as compared to the third quarter of 2018. The year over year decreases in financing and commission income were driven by lower automobile fee income from our decision to exit this line of business.

Expenses

Losses and loss adjustment expenses (“LAE”) decreased $0.4 million, or 0.6%, to $62.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, compared with $62.5 million for the same three-month period last year. The net loss ratio increased 7.7 percentage points, to 71.1% in the current quarter, as compared to 63.4% in the third quarter of 2018. The higher ratio was primarily the result of the increase in reinsurance spend, which reduces the net earned premium denominator of the loss ratio calculation. The third quarter of 2019 included $11.0 million of losses, related to catastrophe losses from Hurricane Dorian, Hurricane Barry and Tropical Storm Imelda ($8.0 million of these losses relate to non-Florida, which is subject to a 50% profit-sharing agreement, as discussed earlier), compared to the prior year quarter which included $6.1 million of catastrophe losses arising from Hurricane Florence and Tropical Storm Gordon. The remaining variance is driven by lower losses in the quarter in Automobile and commercial general liability lines as we exit those lines and higher ceded losses from homeowners Florida quota share in the quarter due to the higher percentage (as discussed earlier), partially offset by increased losses related to higher gross premiums earned in Homeowners.

The net expense ratio decreased 2.5 percentage points to 34.4% in the third quarter of 2019, as compared to 36.9% in the third quarter of 2018. Commissions and other underwriting expenses decreased $6.5 million, or 20.8%, to $24.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, compared with $31.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018. The decrease was driven by higher ceding commissions from homeowners Florida quota share in the quarter due to the higher percentage (as discussed earlier), lower automobile fees due to reduced premiums earned and a reduction in other underwriting expenses as there was a benefit in the non-Florida profit-share calculation this quarter, a direct result of $8.0 million of non-Florida weather-related losses, resulting in a $4.0 million reduction. These decreases were partially offset by higher homeowners acquisition related costs as a result of premium growth across periods.

Interest expense increased $0.9 million to $1.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, compared with $1.0 million in the prior year period due to an increase in the outstanding debt.

Line of Business Results

Homeowners net income for the current quarter was $3.4 million, which included $8.1 million pre-tax of higher excess of loss reinsurance spend in Homeowners (as discussed earlier) and $7.0 million, after profit share benefit, of pre-tax net losses related to impacts from the catastrophe weather events in the quarter, as mentioned above. Additionally, gross premiums earned increased 4.9 million, or 3.6%, in the third quarter of 2019 as compared to the third quarter of 2018.

Automobile's net loss for the third quarter of 2019 was $0.6 million, which includes $0.6 million of pre-tax adverse development, as compared to a net loss of $1.4 million for the third quarter of 2018.

Other’s net income of $1.9 million in the third quarter of 2019, as compared to net income of $1.2 million in the third quarter of 2018. Other's adjusted operating income was $1.3 million in the current quarter and breakeven for the prior year period, with the results primarily driven by growth in net investment income, income tax benefit from a lower tax rate and lower net losses from our commercial general liability book of business this quarter, partially offset by higher interest expense.

Non-GAAP Performance Measures

Non United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") measures do not replace the most directly comparable GAAP measures and we have included detailed reconciliations thereof on pages 12 and 13.

We exclude the after-tax (using our statutory income tax rate) effects of the following items from GAAP net income (loss) to arrive at adjusted operating income (loss):

Net realized and unrealized gains (losses), including, but not limited to, gains (losses) associated with investments and early extinguishment of debt;

Acquisition, integration and other costs and the amortization of specifically identifiable intangibles (other than value of business acquired);

Impairment of intangibles;

Income (loss) from initial adoption of new regulations and accounting guidance; and

Income (loss) from discontinued operations.

We also exclude the pre-tax effect of the first bullet above from GAAP revenues to arrive at adjusted operating revenues.

Management believes these non-GAAP performance measures allow for a better understanding of the underlying trend in our business, as the excluded items are not necessarily indicative of our operating fundamentals or performance.

Similarly, we exclude accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) ("AOCI") from book value per share to arrive at book value per share, excluding AOCI.

About the Company

The Company is an insurance holding company that controls substantially all aspects of the insurance underwriting, distribution and claims processes through our subsidiaries and contractual relationships with independent agents and general agents. The Company, through our wholly owned subsidiaries, are authorized to underwrite, and/or place homeowners multi-peril, federal flood and other lines of insurance in Florida and other states. We market, distribute and service our own and third-party insurers’ products and other services through a network of independent and general agents.

The Company’s supplemental line of business information is designed to afford users greater transparency into our results. The “Homeowners” line of business consists of our homeowners and fire property and casualty insurance business, which currently operates in Florida, Alabama, Texas, Louisiana and South Carolina. The “Automobile” line of business consists of our nonstandard personal automobile insurance business which operated in Georgia, Texas, Alabama, and Florida. The “Other” line of business primarily consists of our commercial general liability and federal flood businesses, along with corporate and investment operations.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made by FedNat Holding Company or on its behalf may contain “forward-looking statements” within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Statements that are not historical fact are forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those discussed herein. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “budget,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “envision,” “estimate,” “expect,” “guidance,” “indicate,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possibly,” “potential,” “predict,” “probably,” “pro-forma,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” or “will” or the negative or other variations thereof, and similar words or phrases or comparable terminology, are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements might also include, but are not limited to, one or more of the following:

Projections of revenues, income, earnings per share, dividends, capital structure or other financial items or measures;

Descriptions of plans or objectives of management for future operations, insurance products or services;

Forecasts of future insurable events, economic performance, liquidity, need for funding and income; and

Descriptions of assumptions or estimates underlying or relating to any of the foregoing.

The risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to estimates, assumptions and projections generally; the nature of the Company’s business and its ability to integrate the operations to be acquired; the adequacy of its reserves for losses and loss adjustment expense; claims experience; weather conditions (including the severity and frequency of storms, hurricanes, tornadoes and hail) and other catastrophic losses; reinsurance costs and the ability of reinsurers to indemnify the Company; raising additional capital and our compliance with minimum capital and surplus requirements; potential assessments that support property and casualty insurance pools and associations; the effectiveness of internal financial controls; the effectiveness of our underwriting, pricing and related loss limitation methods; changes in loss trends, including as a result of insureds’ assignment of benefits; court decisions and trends in litigation; our potential failure to pay claims accurately; ability to obtain regulatory approval applications for requested rate increases, or to underwrite in additional jurisdictions, and the timing thereof; the impact that the results of our subsidiaries’ operations may have on our results of operations; inflation and other changes in economic conditions (including changes in interest rates and financial markets); pricing competition and other initiatives by competitors; legislative and regulatory developments; the outcome of litigation pending against the Company, and any settlement thereof; dependence on investment income and the composition of the Company’s investment portfolio; insurance agents; ratings by industry services; the reliability and security of our information technology systems; reliance on key personnel; acts of war and terrorist activities; and other matters described from time to time by the Company in releases and publications, and in periodic reports and other documents filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

In addition, investors should be aware that generally accepted accounting principles prescribe when a company may reserve for particular risks, including claims and litigation exposures. Accordingly, results for a given reporting period could be significantly affected if and when a reserve is established for a contingency. Reported results may therefore appear to be volatile in certain accounting periods.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

FEDNAT HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

Selected Financial Highlights

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

As of or For the

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

2019 2018 % Change

2019 2018 % Change

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Shareholders Net income (loss): Homeowners $ 3,398 $ 8,158 (58.3) % $ 7,981 $ 23,529 (66.1) % Automobile (613) (1,416) (56.7) % (2,241) (1,668) 34.4 % Other 1,874 1,208 55.1 % 2,164 2,372 (8.8) % Consolidated $ 4,659 $ 7,950 (41.4) % $ 7,904 $ 24,233 (67.4) % Adjusted operating income (loss): Homeowners $ 3,585 $ 8,767 (59.1) % $ 8,218 $ 24,712 (66.7) % Automobile (608) (1,379) (55.9) % (2,236) (1,599) 39.8 % Other 1,315 (28) (4,796.4) % 1,582 1,814 (12.8) % Consolidated $ 4,292 $ 7,360 (41.7) % $ 7,564 $ 24,927 (69.7) % Per Common Share Net income (loss) - diluted $ 0.36 $ 0.62 (41.5) % $ 0.61 $ 1.88 (67.4) % Adjusted operating income (loss) - diluted 0.33 0.57 (41.8) % 0.59 1.94 (69.7) % Dividends declared 0.08 — NCM 0.24 0.16 50.0 % Book value 18.45 17.45 5.7 % 18.45 17.45 5.7 % Book value, excluding AOCI 17.54 17.91 (2.1) % 17.54 17.91 (2.1) % Return to Shareholders Repurchases of common stock $ — $ — NCM $ — $ 5,061 (100.0) % Dividends declared 1,046 (2) NCM 3,133 2,077 50.8 % $ 1,046 $ (2) NCM $ 3,133 $ 7,138 (56.1) % Revenue Total revenues $ 99,476 $ 110,832 (10.2) % $ 305,974 $ 299,651 2.1 % Adjusted operating revenues 98,682 109,072 (9.5) % 300,924 298,735 0.7 % Gross premiums written 159,131 139,022 14.5 % 460,534 440,151 4.6 % Gross premiums earned 145,546 144,907 0.4 % 425,133 438,239 (3.0) % Net premiums earned 87,374 98,493 (11.3) % 268,464 264,159 1.6 % Ratios to Net Premiums Earned Net loss ratio 71.1 % 63.4 % 72.4 % 59.1 % Net expense ratio 34.4 % 36.9 % 34.6 % 40.8 % Combined ratio 105.5 % 100.3 % 107.0 % 99.9 % In-Force Homeowners Policies Florida 237,000 249,000 (4.8) % 237,000 249,000 (4.8) % Non-Florida 78,000 41,000 90.2 % 78,000 41,000 90.2 % 315,000 290,000 8.6 % 315,000 290,000 8.6 %

FEDNAT HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statement of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues: Net premiums earned $ 87,374 $ 98,493 $ 268,464 $ 264,159 Net investment income 4,068 3,137 12,037 9,058 Net realized and unrealized investment gains (losses) 794 1,760 5,050 916 Direct written policy fees 2,514 3,796 7,308 10,685 Other income 4,726 3,646 13,115 14,833 Total revenues 99,476 110,832 305,974 299,651 ﻿ Costs and expenses: Losses and loss adjustment expenses 62,105 62,457 194,284 156,098 Commissions and other underwriting expenses 24,854 31,373 75,650 91,467 General and administrative expenses 5,246 5,000 17,336 16,345 Interest expense 1,894 1,032 8,860 3,139 Total costs and expenses 94,099 99,862 296,130 267,049 ﻿ Income (loss) before income taxes 5,377 10,970 9,844 32,602 Income tax expense (benefit) 718 3,020 1,940 8,587 Net income (loss) 4,659 7,950 7,904 24,015 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest — — — (218 ) Net income (loss) attributable to FedNat Holding Company shareholders $ 4,659 $ 7,950 $ 7,904 $ 24,233 ﻿ Net Income (Loss) Per Common Share Basic $ 0.36 $ 0.62 $ 0.62 $ 1.90 Diluted $ 0.36 $ 0.62 $ 0.61 $ 1.88 ﻿ Weighted Average Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding Basic 12,854 12,749 12,831 12,775 Diluted 12,897 12,870 12,880 12,866 ﻿ Dividends Declared Per Common Share $ 0.08 $ — $ 0.24 $ 0.16

FEDNAT HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

Selected Operating Metrics

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (In thousands) Gross premiums written: Homeowners Florida $ 115,341 $ 114,441 $ 347,320 $ 355,818 Homeowners non-Florida 38,790 22,062 100,322 59,096 Automobile — (3,041) (1) 8,628 Commercial general liability (19) 1,435 (121) 5,519 Federal flood 5,019 4,125 13,014 11,090 Total gross premiums written $ 159,131 $ 139,022 $ 460,534 $ 440,151





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (In thousands) Gross premiums earned: Homeowners Florida $ 113,062 $ 118,603 $ 338,481 $ 356,507 Homeowners non-Florida 28,431 17,984 73,928 47,072 Automobile — 2,766 26 17,876 Commercial general liability 157 2,122 1,693 7,144 Federal flood 3,896 3,432 11,005 9,640 Total gross premiums earned $ 145,546 $ 144,907 $ 425,133 $ 438,239





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (In thousands) Net premiums earned: Homeowners $ 87,286 $ 95,805 $ 266,971 $ 252,857 Automobile — 675 6 4,526 Commercial general liability 88 2,013 1,487 6,776 Total net premiums earned $ 87,374 $ 98,493 $ 268,464 $ 264,159

FEDNAT HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

Selected Operating Metrics (continued)

(Unaudited)

﻿ Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended ﻿ September 30, September 30, ﻿ 2019 2018 2019 2018 ﻿ (In thousands) Commissions and other underwriting expenses: Homeowners Florida $ 13,187 $ 14,258 $ 39,810 $ 42,796 All others 6,610 4,866 17,796 14,488 Ceding commissions (3,203) (689) (8,893) (8,777) Total commissions 16,594 18,435 48,713 48,507 Automobile — 1,466 3 4,229 Homeowners non-Florida 902 571 2,337 1,354 Total fees 902 2,037 2,340 5,583 Salaries and wages 2,696 3,147 9,090 11,282 Other underwriting expenses 4,662 7,754 15,507 26,095 Total commissions and other underwriting expenses $ 24,854 $ 31,373 $ 75,650 $ 91,467





﻿ Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended ﻿ September 30, September 30, ﻿ 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net loss ratio 71.1 % 63.4 % 72.4 % 59.1 % Net expense ratio 34.4 % 36.9 % 34.6 % 40.8 % Combined ratio 105.5 % 100.3 % 107.0 % 99.9 % Gross loss ratio 113.1 % 50.1 % 127.7 % 108.5 % Gross expense ratio 22.9 % 25.6 % 24.0 % 26.6 %

FEDNAT HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheet

(Unaudited)

﻿ September 30, December 31, ﻿ 2019 2018 ASSETS (In thousands) Investments: Debt securities, available-for-sale, at fair value $ 468,130 $ 428,641 Debt securities, held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 4,369 5,126 Equity securities, at fair value 19,014 17,758 Total investments 491,513 451,525 Cash and cash equivalents 121,418 64,423 Prepaid reinsurance premiums 170,294 108,577 Premiums receivable, net of allowance 39,932 29,791 Reinsurance recoverable, net 202,875 211,424 Deferred acquisition costs, net 48,539 39,436 Income taxes, net 1,056 5,220 Other assets 25,602 14,975 Total assets $ 1,101,229 $ 925,371 ﻿ LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Liabilities Loss and loss adjustment expense reserves $ 286,948 $ 296,230 Unearned premiums 317,393 281,992 Reinsurance payable 122,802 63,599 Long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs 98,482 44,404 Deferred revenue 6,239 4,585 Other liabilities 31,976 19,302 Total liabilities 863,840 710,112 Shareholders' Equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 1,000,000 shares authorized — — Common stock, $0.01 par value: 25,000,000 shares authorized; 12,869,366 and 12,784,444 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 129 128 Additional paid-in capital 143,088 141,128 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 11,648 (3,750) Retained earnings 82,524 77,753 Total shareholders’ equity 237,389 215,259 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,101,229 $ 925,371

FEDNAT HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

Statements of Operations and Operating Metrics by Line of Business

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Homeowners Automobile Other Consolidated Homeowners Automobile Other Consolidated (Dollars in thousands) Revenues: Gross premiums written $ 154,131 $ — $ 5,000 $ 159,131 $ 136,503 $ (3,041) $ 5,560 $ 139,022 Gross premiums earned 141,493 — 4,053 145,546 136,587 2,766 5,554 144,907 Ceded premiums (54,207) — (3,965) (58,172) (40,782) (2,091) (3,541) (46,414) Net premiums earned 87,286 — 88 87,374 95,805 675 2,013 98,493 Net investment income — — 4,068 4,068 — — 3,137 3,137 Net realized and unrealized investment gains (losses) — — 794 794 — — 1,760 1,760 Direct written policy fees 2,453 — 61 2,514 2,198 1,466 132 3,796 Other income 3,996 4 726 4,726 2,613 191 842 3,646 Total revenues 93,735 4 5,737 99,476 100,616 2,332 7,884 110,832 Costs and expenses: Losses and loss adjustment expenses 60,708 742 655 62,105 56,856 2,609 2,992 62,457 Commissions and other underwriting expenses 24,109 — 745 24,854 28,647 1,545 1,181 31,373 General and administrative expenses 4,484 50 712 5,246 4,187 75 738 5,000 Interest expense — — 1,894 1,894 — — 1,032 1,032 Total costs and expenses 89,301 792 4,006 94,099 89,690 4,229 5,943 99,862 Income (loss) before income taxes 4,434 (788) 1,731 5,377 10,926 (1,897) 1,941 10,970 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,036 (175) (143) 718 2,768 (481) 733 3,020 Net income (loss) $ 3,398 $ (613) $ 1,874 $ 4,659 $ 8,158 $ (1,416) $ 1,208 $ 7,950 Ratios to net premiums earned: Net loss ratio 69.6 % NCM 744.3 % 71.1 % 59.3 % 386.5 % 148.6 % 63.4 % Net expense ratio 32.7 % 34.4 % 34.3 % 36.9 % Combined ratio 102.3 % 105.5 % 93.6 % 100.3 %

FEDNAT HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

Statements of Operations and Operating Metrics by Line of Business

(Unaudited)

﻿ Nine Months Ended September 30, ﻿ 2019 2018 ﻿ Homeowners Automobile Other Consolidated Homeowners Automobile Other Consolidated (Dollars in thousands) Revenues: Gross premiums written $ 447,642 $ (1) $ 12,893 $ 460,534 $ 414,914 $ 8,628 $ 16,609 $ 440,151 Gross premiums earned 412,409 26 12,698 425,133 403,579 17,876 16,784 438,239 Ceded premiums (145,438) (20) (11,211) (156,669) (150,722) (13,350) (10,008) (174,080) Net premiums earned 266,971 6 1,487 268,464 252,857 4,526 6,776 264,159 Net investment income — — 12,037 12,037 — — 9,058 9,058 Net realized and unrealized investment gains (losses) — — 5,050 5,050 — — 916 916 Direct written policy fees 7,082 3 223 7,308 5,978 4,229 478 10,685 Other income 10,632 18 2,465 13,115 10,560 1,084 3,189 14,833 Total revenues 284,685 27 21,262 305,974 269,395 9,839 20,417 299,651 Costs and expenses: Losses and loss adjustment expenses 186,520 2,794 4,970 194,284 141,428 6,777 7,893 156,098 Commissions and other underwriting expenses 73,272 51 2,327 75,650 83,284 5,021 3,162 91,467 General and administrative expenses 14,320 150 2,866 17,336 13,361 275 2,709 16,345 Interest expense — — 8,860 8,860 100 — 3,039 3,139 Total costs and expenses 274,112 2,995 19,023 296,130 238,173 12,073 16,803 267,049 Income (loss) before income taxes 10,573 (2,968) 2,239 9,844 31,222 (2,234) 3,614 32,602 Income tax expense (benefit) 2,592 (727) 75 1,940 7,911 (566) 1,242 8,587 Net income (loss) 7,981 (2,241) 2,164 7,904 23,311 (1,668) 2,372 24,015 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest — — — — (218) — — (218) Net income (loss) attributable to FNHC shareholders $ 7,981 $ (2,241) $ 2,164 $ 7,904 $ 23,529 $ (1,668) $ 2,372 $ 24,233 Ratios to net premiums earned: Net loss ratio 69.9 % NCM NCM 72.4 % 55.9 % 149.7 % 116.5 % 59.1 % Net expense ratio 32.8 % 34.6 % 38.3 % 40.8 % Combined ratio 102.7 % 107.0 % 94.2 % 99.9 %

FEDNAT HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

As of or For the Three Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018

Homeowners Automobile Other Consolidated Homeowners Automobile Other Consolidated Revenue Total revenues $ 93,735 $ 4 $ 5,737 $ 99,476 $ 100,616 $ 2,332 $ 7,884 $ 110,832 Less: Net realized and unrealized investment gains (losses) — — 794 794 — — 1,760 1,760 Adjusted operating revenues $ 93,735 $ 4 $ 4,943 $ 98,682 $ 100,616 $ 2,332 $ 6,124 $ 109,072 Net Income (Loss) Net income (loss) $ 3,398 $ (613) $ 1,874 $ 4,659 $ 8,158 $ (1,416) $ 1,208 $ 7,950 Less: Net realized and unrealized investment gains (losses) — — 634 634 — — 1,314 1,314 Acquisition and other costs (187) (5) (46) (238) (609) (37) (78) (724) Gain (loss) on early extinguishment of debt — — (29) (29) — — — — Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 3,585 $ (608) $ 1,315 $ 4,292 $ 8,767 $ (1,379) $ (28) $ 7,360 Income tax rate assumed for reconciling items above 18.26 % 18.26 % 18.26 % 18.26 % 25.35 % 25.35 % 25.35 % 25.35 % Per Common Share Book value $ 18.45 $ 17.45 Less: AOCI 0.91 (0.46) Book value, excluding AOCI $ 17.54 $ 17.91

FEDNAT HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

As of or For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Homeowners Automobile Other Consolidated Homeowners Automobile Other Consolidated Revenue Total revenues $ 284,685 $ 27 $ 21,262 $ 305,974 $ 269,395 $ 9,839 $ 20,417 $ 299,651 Less: Net realized and unrealized investment gains (losses) — — 5,050 5,050 — — 916 916 Adjusted operating revenues $ 284,685 $ 27 $ 16,212 $ 300,924 $ 269,395 $ 9,839 $ 19,501 $ 298,735 Net Income (Loss) Net income (loss) $ 7,981 $ (2,241 ) $ 2,164 $ 7,904 $ 23,529 $ (1,668 ) $ 2,372 $ 24,233 Less: Net realized and unrealized investment gains (losses) — — 3,812 3,812 — — 684 684 Acquisition and other costs (237 ) (5 ) (532 ) (774 ) (1,183 ) (69 ) (126 ) (1,378 ) Gain (loss) on early extinguishment of debt — — (2,698 ) (2,698 ) — — — — Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 8,218 $ (2,236 ) $ 1,582 $ 7,564 $ 24,712 $ (1,599 ) $ 1,814 $ 24,927 Income tax rate assumed for reconciling items above 24.52 % 24.52 % 24.52 % 24.52 % 25.35 % 25.35 % 25.35 % 25.35 % Per Common Share Book value $ 18.45 $ 17.45 Less: AOCI 0.91 (0.46 ) Book value, excluding AOCI $ 17.54 $ 17.91



