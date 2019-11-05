Superstar DJ Datsik Addresses His Absence and Looks to the Future

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After an 18 month self-imposed hiatus, Datsik, a leader in the dubstep world, surfaced with a statement explaining his absence which he posted on his Facebook page. After extensive touring over the last decade, he sought help for mental health issues that he opted to come to terms with. In the following heartfelt statement, he discusses and addresses his past and his plans for the future.



In short, he says, “Over the last 18 months I’ve been taking much needed time to look in the mirror and work on improving myself through introspection and therapy. I will always look back at this past year and a half as the most important and the most difficult time of my life, because it provoked the largest growth and change I’ve ever undergone. It’s opened my eyes to the moral duty I have as a member of the EDM community, and society as a whole.

For Datsik’s complete video statement: http://smarturl.it/datsikstatement

Contacts:

Jo-Ann Geffen

JAG PR

818-905-5511

jgeffen@jagpr.com

Lee Underwood

Lee@underwoodstrategics.com

DJ Datsik DJ Datsik



