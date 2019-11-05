Ultragenyx Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Corporate Update

/EIN News/ -- Strong Crysvita® (burosumab) Launch Continues with Approximately 1,130 Patients on Reimbursed Commercial Therapy in the United States as of the end of the Third Quarter



UX007 (triheptanoin) NDA for Treatment of Long-chain Fatty Acid Oxidation Disorders Accepted for Review by FDA

NOVATO, Calif., Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel products for serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases, today reported its financial results and corporate update for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

“The U.S. launch of Crysvita continues to be strong with the number of patients on reimbursed therapy continuing to increase, which will be further supported by the recently expanded label for both pediatric and adult patients,” said Emil D. Kakkis, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and President of Ultragenyx. “The New Drug Application for UX007 is now being reviewed by FDA, and our second indication for Crysvita for tumor-induced osteomalacia will be submitted in the coming months, potentially giving us approved treatments for four different diseases in 2020.”

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Net Revenues

For the third quarter of 2019, Ultragenyx reported $25.8 million in total revenue, including $22.6 million in Crysvita revenue. Crysvita revenue includes $19.5 million in collaboration revenue in the North American profit share territory, $2.0 million in royalty revenue in the European territory from Kyowa Kirin Co., and product revenue in other regions of $1.1 million. The Company recognized $2.4 million in Mepsevii® (vestronidase alfa) product revenue, $0.7 million in UX007 named patient revenue, and also $0.1 million in revenue from its research agreement with Bayer.

Revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $68.1 million, including $57.3 million in Crysvita revenue. Crysvita revenue includes $48.7 million in collaboration revenue in the North American profit share territory, $5.9 million in royalty revenue in the European territory from Kyowa Kirin Co., and product revenue for Crysvita in other regions of $2.7 million. The Company recognized $8.3 million in Mepsevii product revenue, $2.0 million in UX007 named patient revenue, and also $0.5 million in revenue from its research agreement with Bayer.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses for the third quarter of 2019 were $143.8 million compared with $101.4 million for the same period in 2018, including a $20.0 million research and development expense in the third quarter of 2019 from the GeneTx agreement, and non-cash stock-based compensation of $19.9 million and $20.7 million in the third quarter of 2019 and 2018, respectively. Total operating expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 were $397.8 million compared with $316.3 million for the same period in 2018, including a $15.6 million research and development expense from the Arcturus collaboration amendment, a $20.0 million research and development expense from the GeneTx agreement, and non-cash stock-based compensation of $62.3 million and $59.0 million in the first nine months of 2019 and 2018, respectively. The increase in total operating expenses is due to the increase in commercial, development, and general and administrative costs as the company commercializes, grows, and advances its pipeline.

For the third quarter of 2019, Ultragenyx reported a net loss of $113.0 million, or $1.96 per share, basic and diluted, compared with a net loss for the third quarter of 2018 of $87.3 million, or $1.74 per share, basic and diluted. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, net loss was $308.9 million, or $5.50 per share, basic and diluted, compared with a net loss for the same period in 2018 of $109.8 million, or $2.22 per share, basic and diluted. The loss for the third quarter of 2019 and for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 includes unrealized gains of $2.2 million and $12.0 million, respectively, from the fair value adjustment on the investment in Arcturus equity securities. The loss for the first nine months of 2018 includes a $40.3 million gain from Ultragenyx’s portion of the sale of the priority review voucher (PRV) received with the Crysvita U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval and includes a $130.0 million gain from the sale of the PRV received with the Mepsevii FDA approval. The net loss for the first nine months of 2019 reflected cash used in operations of $273.3 million compared to $234.7 million for the same period in 2018.

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments

Cash, cash equivalents and available-for-sale investments were $527.1 million as of September 30, 2019.

Recent Updates and Upcoming Milestones

Crysvita Commercial Progress in X-Linked Hypophosphatemia (XLH)

Strong U.S. launch continues, with approximately 170 new patients on reimbursed commercial therapy in the United States in the third quarter 2019.

with approximately 170 new patients on reimbursed commercial therapy in the United States in the third quarter 2019. U.S. Crysvita label expanded. The U.S. FDA approved a label expansion for Crysvita, which now includes clinical data demonstrating superiority of treatment with Crysvita versus conventional therapy in pediatric patients, and improvement in stiffness and maintenance of efficacy in adult patients with longer-term treatment. The indication has also been expanded to include infants as young as six months of age.

Crysvita Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for Tumor-Induced Osteomalacia (TIO)

Ultragenyx plans to submit a sBLA to the U.S. FDA for Crysvita for the treatment of TIO in the first half of 2020.

UX007 NDA for the Treatment of Long-Chain Fatty Acid Oxidation Disorders (LC-FAOD) Accepted for Review by U.S. FDA

The U.S. FDA accepted for review the New Drug Application (NDA) and has set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date of July 31, 2020. The FDA has indicated that it is not currently planning to hold an advisory committee meeting to discuss the application.

Clinical-stage Gene Therapy Programs Advance

DTX301 Phase 1/2 study in ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency: Data from Cohorts 1 and 2 demonstrated that the two responders maintained ureagenesis levels above normal and normal ammonia levels for 78 and 52 weeks, respectively. There have been no infusion-related adverse events and no treatment-related serious adverse events reported. Ultragenyx plans to provide an update from the ongoing third dose cohort around the end of the year. The company also plans to proceed to an additional cohort using prophylactic steroids.

Data from Cohorts 1 and 2 demonstrated that the two responders maintained ureagenesis levels above normal and normal ammonia levels for 78 and 52 weeks, respectively. There have been no infusion-related adverse events and no treatment-related serious adverse events reported. Ultragenyx plans to provide an update from the ongoing third dose cohort around the end of the year. The company also plans to proceed to an additional cohort using prophylactic steroids. DTX401 Phase 1/2 Study in glycogen storage disease type Ia (GSDIa): Data from the first two dose cohorts demonstrated that all patients showed clinical responses, including improvements in glucose control shown by time to hypoglycemia and reductions in cornstarch requirements. In the second dose cohort, all three patients showed a more meaningful reduction in glycogen storage as measured by liver fat fraction and improvements in metabolism as measured by lactate levels. Based on these data, Ultragenyx is conducting a confirmatory expansion cohort of three patients at the second cohort dose of 6.0 × 10^12 GC/kg, with data from this cohort expected in the first half of 2020.

Corporate Updates

Agreement with GeneTx Biotherapeutics to advance treatment for Angelman Syndrome. Ultragenyx and GeneTx are collaborating on the development of GeneTx’s GTX-102, an antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) for the treatment of Angelman syndrome, a debilitating and rare neurogenetic disorder. GTX-102 has been granted Orphan Drug Designation and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation, and the Investigational New Drug (IND) timing is on track. Ultragenyx made an upfront payment of $20 million which included an exclusive option to acquire GeneTx. This option may be exercised any time prior to 30 days following FDA acceptance of the IND for GTX-102. The option period may be extended by paying an option extension payment of $25 million.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. Selected Statement of Operations Financial Data (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Statement of Operations Data: Revenues: Collaboration and license $ 21,585 $ 9,015 $ 55,070 $ 28,896 Product sales 4,215 2,748 13,051 6,338 Total revenues 25,800 11,763 68,121 35,234 Operating expenses: Cost of sales 2,683 273 3,901 639 Research and development 100,144 70,041 274,294 222,380 Selling, general and administrative 41,006 31,095 119,647 93,248 Total operating expenses 143,833 101,409 397,842 316,267 Loss from operations (118,033 ) (89,646 ) (329,721 ) (281,033 ) Gain from sale of priority review vouchers — — — 170,322 Change in fair value of investment in Arcturus equity

securities 2,166 — 11,994 — Other income (expense), net 3,166 2,583 9,527 1,314 Loss before income taxes (112,701 ) (87,063 ) (308,200 ) (109,397 ) Provision for income taxes (293 ) (247 ) (722 ) (388 ) Net loss $ (112,994 ) $ (87,310 ) $ (308,922 ) $ (109,785 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (1.96 ) $ (1.74 ) $ (5.50 ) $ (2.22 ) Shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and

diluted 57,707,694 50,319,772 56,161,996 49,447,889





Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. Selected Balance Sheet Financial Data (in thousands) (unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 Balance Sheet Data: Cash, cash equivalents, and available-for-sale investments $ 527,058 $ 459,706 Working capital 523,179 447,644 Total assets 879,944 719,558 Total stockholders' equity 727,265 608,908

