Recro Pharma to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on November 8, 2019

Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for Friday, November 8, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. ET

/EIN News/ -- MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) today announced that it will report third quarter financial results on Friday, November 8, 2019. Recro's management team will host a conference call and audio webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET on Friday, November 8, 2019 to discuss the financial results and recent operational highlights.



To access the conference call, please dial (844) 243-4691 (local) or (225) 283-0379 (international) at least 10 minutes prior to the start time and refer to conference ID 6880517. A live audio webcast of the call will be available under "Events" in the Investor section of the Company's website, https://ir.recropharma.com/events. An archived webcast will be available on the Company's website approximately two hours after the event and will be available for 30 days.

About Recro Pharma, Inc.

Recro Pharma is a pharma services and pharmaceutical company that operates through two business segments, a revenue-generating contract development and manufacturing, or CDMO, segment, located in Gainesville, GA and an Acute Care segment primarily focused on products for the hospital and other acute care settings. The Company’s CDMO segment leverages its formulation expertise to develop and manufacture pharmaceutical products using its proprietary delivery technologies and other manufacturing services for commercial and development-stage partners who commercialize or plan to commercialize these products. These collaborations can result in revenue streams including royalties, profit sharing, research and development and manufacturing fees, which support continued operations for its CDMO segment.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements reflect Recro's expectations about its future performance and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. When used herein, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "upcoming," "plan," "target," "intend" and "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to Recro or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to Recro as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause Recro’s performance to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Recro assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause Recro’s actual performance to materially differ from those expressed in the forward-looking statements set forth in this press release include, without limitation,, the risks and uncertainties included in Recro’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov .

CONTACT:

Investor Relations Contact:

Argot Partners

Sam Martin / Claudia Styslinger

(212) 600-1902

sam@argotpartners.com

claudia@argotpartners.com

Recro Pharma, Inc.

Ryan D. Lake

(484) 395-2436

rlake@recropharma.com

Media Contact:

Argot Partners

David Rosen

(212) 600-1902

david.rosen@argotpartners.com



