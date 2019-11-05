Whitestone Welcomes the Addition of Peter Tropoli as General Counsel

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) (“Whitestone” or the “Company”) announced today the expansion of its legal team with the hiring of Peter Tropoli as General Counsel. At Whitestone, Peter will be responsible for leading the Legal Department and will be part of the Strategic Management Team reporting to CEO Jim Mastandrea.



Mr. Tropoli has an extensive background in corporate law, real estate, and executive management, most recently as Senior Counsel at a Chamberlain, Hrdlicka, Whites, Williams and Aughtry Law Firm. He has previously served as a General Counsel, Corporate Secretary, and Chief Operating Officer on the Board of Directors for Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE: LUB).

Chairman and CEO Jim Mastandrea commented, “We are pleased to welcome Peter to our team. He is a seasoned leader with outstanding judgment and has extensive legal knowledge of corporate governance, real estate, finance, litigation, securities, regulatory and business transactions. Throughout his career he’s also been an advocate on many of the values we at Whitestone hold dear.”

Mr. Tropoli earned his J.D. at University of Houston Law Center and received his B.A. Degree from University of Texas at Austin, where he graduated Magna Cum Laude and was a member of the Phi Beta Kappa Society.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "e-commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone’s optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located. Whitestone's properties are primarily located in business-friendly Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, which are among the fastest growing U.S. population centers with highly educated workforces, high household incomes and strong job growth. For additional information, visit www.whitestonereit.com.

Whitestone REIT Contact:

Kevin Reed, Director of Investor Relations

Whitestone REIT

(713) 435-2219

ir@whitestonereit.com



