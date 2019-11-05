Silk Road Medical to Present at the Stifel 2019 Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silk Road Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: SILK), a company focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact, today announced the company will be participating in the upcoming Stifel 2019 Healthcare Conference in New York, NY.



Silk Road Medical’s management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, November 19 at 10:20 a.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: https://investors.silkroadmed.com/ .

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc. is a medical device company located in Sunnyvale, California, that is focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company has pioneered a new approach for the treatment of carotid artery disease called TransCarotid Artery Revascularization (TCAR). TCAR is a clinically proven procedure combining surgical principles of neuroprotection with minimally invasive endovascular techniques to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke.

Investor Contact:

Lynn Lewis

investors@silkroadmed.com



