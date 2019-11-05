Tokio Marine HCC Names Thomas Harmeyer as Executive Vice President

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tokio Marine HCC today announced that Thomas Harmeyer has been appointed Executive Vice President, effective October 1, 2019, reporting to Mike Schell, Tokio Marine HCC’s President.



“In preparation for our 2020 strategic plans, we are excited to expand our leadership capabilities from within the organization. Thomas will bolster our Houston-based executive team, bringing years of field leadership from our growing Professional Lines and Public Risk Groups,” said Mr. Schell.

Mr. Harmeyer joined Tokio Marine HCC in 2003 and most recently served as Executive Chairman for its Cyber & Professional Lines and Public Risk Groups. Previously, he served the Company as President of its Professional Liability and Public Risk Groups since 2014 and as Chief Underwriting Officer for Professional Liability, Public Risk and Casualty since 2012. Mr. Harmeyer served as HCC Global Financial Products’ Underwriting Director in Barcelona, Spain, before moving to Houston as Vice President of Underwriting in 2011. Prior to joining Tokio Marine HCC, he was the Managing Director for a consulting agency in Germany. Mr. Harmeyer started his insurance career more than 25 years ago at the former Kölnische Rück (now GenRe). In addition to continuing to oversee the Cyber & Professional Lines and Public Risk Groups, he will assume executive oversight for the Aviation Group, as well as the Claims, Business Innovation and Global Marketing functions.

Tokio Marine HCC is the marketing name used to describe the affiliated companies under the common ownership of HCC Insurance Holdings, Inc., a Delaware-incorporated insurance holding company. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Tokio Marine HCC is a leading specialty insurance group with offices in the United States, Mexico, the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. Tokio Marine HCC’s major domestic insurance companies have financial strength ratings of “AA- (Very Strong)” from S&P Global Ratings, “A++ (Superior)” from A.M. Best, and “AA- (Very Strong)” from Fitch Ratings; its major international insurance companies have financial strength ratings of “AA- (Very Strong)” from S&P Global Ratings. Tokio Marine HCC is a member of the Tokio Marine Group, a premier global company founded in 1879 with a market capitalization of $34 billion as of December 31, 2018. For more information about Tokio Marine HCC, please visit www.tokiomarinehcc.com.

Contact:

Doug Busker, Vice President – Public Relations

Tokio Marine HCC

713-996-1192



