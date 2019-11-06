Nanotech Industrial Solutions Welcomes a New Director of Technology

Hoon Kim, Ph.D, Nanotech' Industrial Solution Corp' Technical Director

I see vast potential for NIS' sub-micron spherical particles of Inorganic Fullerene-like Tungsten Disulfide Formulated dispersions in new applications within several industries” — Dr. Hoon Kim, Ph.D, Technical Director, Nanotech Industrial Solutions

AVENEL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nanotech Industrial Solutions Corp. is proud to announce and welcome Hoon Kim, Ph.D., as the Company's new Technical Director. Dr. Kim is well known in lubricants, coatings, and polymer industries. He joins the NIS team with 25 years of experience in value-added chemical product markets.

George Diloyan, NIS' CEO: "I was following Dr. Kim's career for some time now, first meeting him at one of the STLE conferences a few years ago. I was very impressed with his publications on Polymers and Metalworking Fluids. Today I'm honored to say that Hoon Kim will be leading Nanotech Industrial Solutions' R&D team to new technological frontiers."

Dr. Kim comes to Nanotech Industrial Solutions from CHEMETALL-BASF, located in New Providence, NJ. During Dr. Kim's successful tenure as Senior Principal Scientist, he managed new technology and product development for lubricants and coatings. He led technical innovation groups (both local and global) for surface chemistry/polymer technology. Dr. Kim has also initiated, coordinated, and completed the 'Global Metalworking Training Program.' Moreover, Hoon Kim was responsible for developing high-performance anti-staining chlorine-free, boron-free, bio-stable semisynthetic metalworking fluids. On top of that, Dr. Kim developed phosphorus-free anti-stain/corrosion technology. His previous professional experience also includes roles as a senior polymer chemist at Thermo Fisher Scientific, senior scientist at Amyris, and research scientist at Lubrizol.

"I'm very excited to be a part of NIS' amazing team and new projects with NIS' unique nanotechnology. I see vast potential for NIS' sub-micron spherical particles of Inorganic Fullerene-like Tungsten Disulfide Formulated dispersions in new applications within several industries, including aviation and space. IF-WS2 Formulated is the Future of industrial lubricants, metalworking fluids, and coatings," says Dr.Kim.

Graduating with M.S. in Chemistry from Inha University, Inchon, South Korea, and M.S., Polymer Science from The University of Akron, OH, Hoon Kim, then obtained his Ph.D. in Polymer Science at the University of Akron. Dr. Kim will bring a fresh perspective and approach to Nanotech Industrial Solutions' R&D efforts.

Nanotech Industrial Solutions Corp. is the exclusive global manufacturer of super-strong multilayered Inorganic Fullerene-like submicron particles. IF-WS2 Formulated products include various industrial lubricant additives for oils, grease, metalworking fluids, as well as coatings. NIS's proprietary particles are non-toxic and eco-friendly. NIS's global corporate office, R&D lab, manufacturing, blending, and packaging facilities are in Avenel, NJ.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.