Albertsons Companies Voluntarily Recalls Multiple Products in Cooperation with Mann Packing Co., Inc.’s Recall of Vegetable Products Due to Possible Contamination of Listeria monocytogenes

/EIN News/ -- BOISE, Idaho, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In cooperation with Mann Packing Co., Inc.’s voluntary recall of vegetable products due to possible contamination of Listeria monocytogenes, Albertsons Companies is voluntarily recalling multiple products that contain vegetables subject to the Mann Packing recall. Albertsons Cos.’ recall impacts stores in multiple states.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

This recall impacts only the specified in-store-made products in the stores and states listed. Product name, weight/size and UPC code are printed on the product scale label. All products, with the exception of salad bar items, are sold in packages.

See the full product list here.

No illnesses or injuries have been reported in connection with either the Albertsons Cos.’ or Mann Packing voluntary recall. These products have been recalled out of an abundance of caution.

Customers who have questions about the recall can contact Mann Packing on their 24-hour consumer line at 1-844-927-0707 or email Mann Packing Co., Inc. at consumers@mannpacking.com. Customers can also contact Albertsons Cos.’ at

1-877-723-3929 anytime.

