High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound Emerges as a Promising Nonsurgical Facelift

Your Best Body Today poised to be premier treatment center for noninvasive beauty and wellness

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, November 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the desire for nonsurgical aesthetic treatments continues to rise, advanced technologies are emerging to meet that demand. A 2018 study from the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery ranks botulinium toxin (including Botox, Dysport and Xeomin) as the number-one nonsurgical procedure performed that year, with more than 1.8 million total treatments. And with hyaluronic acid treatments, photo rejuvenation, and chemical peels rounding out four of the top five nonsurgical treatments of 2018 according to the same study, it’s clear that the quest for firmer skin and a more youthful face continues to evolve.

What Is HIFU?

High-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU), a technology solution that has been used for decades to treat various medical conditions, is now emerging as a promising nonsurgical “facelift.” By targeting specific facial tissue with high-frequency ultrasound beams, it induces cellular damage and volume reduction without damaging the epidermis, or skin surface (Kim, et al., 2015).1

The treatment promotes natural collagen production, which can result in firmer, smoother skin. According to the same study by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), some of the best results have been seen along the jawline, cheek, and perioral areas (around the mouth). However, it has also shown promise for the neck and chin, as well as wrinkles around the eyes. The procedure has few side effects and can be completed in less than two hours.

Per the 2015 study High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound for the Treatment of Wrinkles and Skin Laxity in Seven Different Facial Areas “HIFU not only resulted in facial lifting and improvement of wrinkles but also in improvements in skin tone, facial contour, and subjective symptoms such as tightness or tension on the skin.” (Kim, et al., 2015).

Is HIFU effective?

The best candidates for HIFU are individuals 30 years or older with moderate wrinkles and skin laxity. The 2015 NIH study found that the results of HIFU treatment not only showed effectiveness shortly thereafter, but also maintained those results over a year. “All patients showed clinical improvement after treatment compared with baseline,” the study states, demonstrating “All seven areas showed clinical improvement at 3 and 6 months compared with baseline. The improvement was significant at 3 months after treatment, and efficacy was maintained throughout 6 months.” While mild bruising or redness have been reported post-treatment, these side effects were transient and resolved within two weeks (Kim, et al., 2015).

Your Best Body Today brings the latest technology to HIFU Contouring, improving ultrasound technology for results that can last a year or more. Individuals can resume their normal activities immediately after treatment, which reduces wrinkles, fine lines, and pore size over the course of approximately 12 weeks with lasting results.

Where can HIFU treatments be performed?

Your Best Body Today, with headquarters in Houston, TX, and nearly 250 stores contracted nationwide, is the premier provider of HIFU nonsurgical facelifts. Its professional technicians are experienced in the effective toning and tightening of skin using this targeted therapy, and can coach potential candidates through what to expect before, during, and after treatment.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4695420/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.