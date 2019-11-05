Spectra Yoga By Nuzuna Named Editor’s Choice Best Yoga Studio by OC Weekly

Aileen Pham, Spectra Yoga Founder and Nuzuna Fitness chief operating officer Charles Laverty Nuzuna Fitness CEO

COSTA MESA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aileen Pham is on a winning streak. First her Costa Mesa based yoga studio, Spectra Yoga, was selected to be the newest location to add the Nuzuna Fitness system. And, less than a week later The OC Weekly announced that Spectra was being awarded the Editor’s Choice award for Best Yoga Studio.

Each year the OC Weekly has both Orange County readers and its own editors vote on a broad range of categories. There are hundreds of Yoga Studios in Orange County, so it is highly competitive. However, this is the third year in a row that Spectra Yoga was selected for a Best Yoga Studio award. 2017 and 2018 they topped the reader’s poll. This year the editorial board of the magazine decided to choose Spectra Yoga for its top honor. The magazine includes Yoga Studios in its Sport and Recreation category.

"It is truly an honor to not only be nominated amongst the other great yoga studios in OC, but to be chosen as the Editorial Choice for OC Weekly's Best of 2019. I am excited that Spectra Yoga's reputation will be elevated with the addition of Nuzuna Fitness. Our partnership will bring even more options for our customers to live their best lives and ‘Reveal Your Radiance.’" Writes Ms. Pham.

On November 5th, Nuzuna Fitness CEO Charles Laverty announced that Nuzuna was acquiring Spectra Yoga and that it will add its exclusive electro muscular stimulation (EMS) technology as an option for Spectra Yoga members. Ms. Pham is also joining Nuzuna as chief operating officer, responsible for all company operations and leading its expansion.

Nuzuna has launched or is in the process of developing eight standalone Nuzuna Fitness locations in Southern California. Spectra Yoga and Better Body Bootcamp in Anaheim Hills are the first of several planned acquisitions. In the newly created COO role, Ms. Pham manage all Nuzuna company operations.

Spectra Yoga will change its name to Spectra Yoga by Nuzuna. The Nuzuna system includes the use of electro muscular stimulation (EMS) suits which people can opt to wear during any exercise. In addition to yoga classes at spectra, Nuzuna offers yoga, resistance training, spinning and other types of exercise classes at its locations. The company says the Nuzuna EMS technology increases the effectiveness of any exercise. The company even holds outdoor classes including beach yoga and cycling.

The suits are wireless, comfortable and do not limit motion. The EMS technology stimulates the muscles while the wearer works out, providing similar amounts of muscular stimulation in 20 minutes as a similar workout without the technology would deliver in two to three hours.

CEO Charles Laverty says the OC Weekly award confirms the Nuzuna Fitness acquisition strategy. “We want to add the very best centers and the most innovative players in the fitness space. We look for well run centers with great owners who have a real passion for fitness.” Says Laverty.

Mr. Laverty continues by adding that he expects Ms. Pham to bring the same focus on excellence to the entire Nuzuna network of locations. “There are hundreds of yoga studios and thousands of fitness centers across Southern California. So, I look for great talent first. Great leaders run great fitness centers, so I look at the leader first and that tells me a lot about the fitness center.”

Mr. Laverty is a highly successful executive and entrepreneur and an expert in evaluating entrepreneurs and companies. His career has spanned health, medical devices and fitness companies and he founded Nuzuna Fitness in 2018 and has seen it already grow to 10 locations. He has spoken and written extensively on issues facing the US healthcare system, especially the added challenges the system faces from obesity, sedentary lifestyle and poor fitness.

In October Mr. Laverty also announced that Gary Goltz was joining to integrate the Nuzuna system into corporate wellness programs and state and local recreation and fitness programs. Mr. Goltz was responsible for a partnership with City of Claremont Recreation to add Nuzuna to their fitness classes.

