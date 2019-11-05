US Digestive Health Launches, Forming One of the Largest Gastroenterology Practices in the Country

Organization Advances Gastroenterology Care Across Southeastern and Central Pennsylvania

/EIN News/ -- Exton, PA, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dedicated to improving digestive health and providing care, support and expertise to patients, US Digestive Health was created to expand access to high-quality, low-cost gastroenterology care, creating one of the largest Gi practice platforms in the U.S.

Serving Central and Southeastern Pennsylvania, including the Greater Philadelphia region, US Digestive Health is set to rapidly advance the delivery of digestive health services, bringing new insight into the evaluation, treatment, and prevention of digestive health disorders. It oversees a network of gastroenterology providers and services with 17 locations, 5 ambulatory surgery centers, 70 physicians, 30 advanced practice providers, and more than 500 total employees.

Partnering practices include the three largest gastroenterology practices in Pennsylvania: Regional GI (RGI) of Lancaster, Digestive Disease Associates (DDA) of Wyomissing, and Main Line Gastroenterology Associates (MLGA) with multiple locations in suburban Philadelphia.

“We are committed to connecting communities to better digestive health by providing easy and convenient access to cost-effective gastroenterology services,” said Jerry Tillinger, CEO of US Digestive Health. “An aging U.S. population will drive the need for increased availability of gastroenterology services in convenient locations. We plan to increase our footprint beyond Pennsylvania, as opportunities arise for organic growth as well as by bringing on new medical practices across the country.”

Significantly improving office practice efficiency, US Digestive Health offers its gastroenterology partner practices innovative business management and technology solutions removing administrative burden from physicians and allowing them to spend more time taking care of patients. With increased efficiency comes reduced wait times for office appointments and procedures.

US Digestive Health was formed by Amulet Capital Partners, LP (“Amulet”), a healthcare private equity investment firm based in Greenwich, Connecticut, in partnership with member practice partner physicians.

For more information, visit https://usdigestivehealth.com/

Media contact: Liz Weir, lweir@levlane.com

About US Digestive Health

As the leading gastroenterology practice on the East Coast, US Digestive Health is at the forefront of the rapidly advancing science of digestive health, bringing new insight into the care, treatment and prevention of digestive health disorders. For more information, visit https://usdigestivehealth.com.

Liz Weir LevLane 215.825.9654 lweir@levlane.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.