Former Angel Oak Executives Announce the Launch of Skypoint Capital Partners

Distribution Platform Uses Industry Experience to Rethink Income-Generating Investments

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skypoint Capital Partners, LLC (Skypoint) has announced the official launch of its distribution and marketing platform which will focus on income-oriented investment solutions. The firm was founded by three former executives at Angel Oak Capital Advisors, LLC, (Angel Oak). Joining Skypoint from Angel Oak are Eric Anderson, former head of distribution; David Kalin, former head of institutional sales; and Brian Smith, Angel Oak’s former COO. Over their collective tenure, the trio helped propel Angel Oak’s growth in assets from $200M in 2012 to over $10B in AUM. Anderson, Kalin and Smith will all serve as managing partners of Skypoint.



Skypoint also announced it has entered into a strategic partnership with Principal Street Partners, LLC (Principal Street), a Memphis-based registered investment advisor with over $1B in assets. Principals Darrell Horn, director; Richard Finch, director; and James A. West, CEO/CIO, will all serve on the Skypoint Board of Directors. The Principal Street team brings a long, distinguished track record of investment acumen and operational expertise.

“We are very excited to announce our new partnership with Skypoint. This experienced group of distribution and marketing professionals are ideal to represent our Equity Income and High Yield Tax-Exempt credit strategies,” says CEO, James West.

Skypoint Managing Partner Eric Anderson added, “Our strategic partnership with Principal Street gives Skypoint immediate and compelling income solutions for our clients.”

Skypoint anticipates adding a select number of investment managers to its open architecture platform, that will include taxable and tax-exempt fixed income, equity dividend, infrastructure, and private credit.

Managing Partner and CEO Brian Smith, stated, “By combining our highly-experienced distribution and marketing platform with proven independent, boutique investment managers, we hope to create tremendous value for investment professionals seeking tax advantaged and income-focused strategies.”

About Skypoint Capital Partners

Skypoint Capital Partners is an open architecture distribution and marketing platform featuring boutique, independent investment managers specializing in tax advantaged and income strategies. Based in Atlanta, GA the firm has additional offices in Los Angeles, CA and Memphis, TN. For more information contact info@skypoint.com or visit www.skypointcapital.com .

