Strathbridge Asset Management Inc. Announces Timeline of Merger Proposal

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strathbridge Asset Management Inc. (the “Manager”), the manager of Low Volatility U.S. Equity Income Fund (TSX: LVU.UN) (“LVU”) and NDX Growth & Income Fund (TSX: NGI.UN) (“NGI”), is providing clarification with respect to timing of the merger of LVU and NGI with Mulvihill Premium Yield Fund (“MPY”) with MPY being the continuing fund. The merger was approved at a special meeting of unitholders of LVU and NGI held on November 1, 2019. It is expected that the merger for LVU unitholders will be implemented on or about November 15, 2019, and for NGI unitholders, will be implemented on or about November 19, 2019 (each an “Effective Date”).



In connection with the merger, units of LVU will be voluntarily delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) on or about November 8, 2019 at the close and the Class A units of NGI will be voluntarily delisted from the TSX on or about November 12, 2019 at the close.

Unitholders of LVU and NGI will receive a number of Class F units of MPY determined based on an exchange ratio established as of the close of trading on the business day immediately preceding the applicable Effective Date. The exchange ratios will be calculated based on the relative net asset values of the units of LVU and the Class A units and Class U units of NGI, as applicable, and the Class F units of MPY.

Details of the merger are outlined in a joint management information circular that has been sent to unitholders of each of the funds in connection with the special meetings. Copies of the joint management information circular are available on www.sedar.com and www.strathbridge.com .

For further information, please contact your financial advisor, call our investor relations line at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172 or visit www.strathbridge.com .

John Germain, Senior Vice-President, CFO



Strathbridge Asset Management Inc.

121 King Street West

Suite 2600

Toronto, Ontario, M5H 3T9

416.681.3966; 1.800.725.7172

www.strathbridge.com

info@strathbridge.com



