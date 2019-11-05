Global Electric Vehicle Communication Controller (EVCC) Market Report 2019-2027 - Increasing Demand for Wireless Charging Safety & Convenience
The "Electric Vehicle Communication Controller Market by System (EVCC and SECC), Charging Type (Wired and Wireless), Electric Vehicle Type (BEV and PHEV), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car and Commercial Vehicle), Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Electric Vehicle Communication Controller Market is Estimated to Grow from USD 55 Million in 2019 to USD 563 Million by 2027, at a CAGR of 33.8%.
- This market study covers the electric vehicle communication controller market across segments.
- It aims to estimate the market size and future growth potential of this market across different segments such as vehicle type, system type, electric vehicle type, charging type, and region.
- The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.
The electric vehicle communication controller market comprises major manufacturers such as LG Innotek (South Korea), Tesla (US), BYD Auto (China), Schnider Electric (France), and ABB (Switzerland).
Increasing demand for electric vehicles and advancements in charging solutions are driving the growth of the electric vehicle communication controller market globally
Increased emphasis on reduction in carbon emission is expected to boost the usage of electric vehicles. The increasing demand for electric vehicles will, in turn, fuel the growth of components such as electric vehicle communication controller (EVCC) that helps to normalize the current flowing from the charger to electric vehicle. EVCC communicates with the supply equipment communication controller (SECC) on the charger.
Growth of e-commerce, logistics, and electrification of public transport is likely to propel the growth of the commercial vehicle segment during the forecast period
The commercial vehicle is the fastest-growing segment of the EVCC market. The market for EVCC is expected to grow significantly in the commercial vehicle segment as these vehicles are used for transporting and delivering heavy loads over long distance and require high range and reliability. EVCC will play a crucial role in these vehicles as it will help in fast charging of the vehicle. Increasing sales of electric buses, particularly in China, has contributed to the growth of the electric bus segment. In the near future, several countries are expected to replace their existing fuel-based bus fleet with electric buses. The increasing trend of replacement of fossil fuel-based public transport fleet with electric buses will drive the growth of electric commercial vehicles during the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific market is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period
The Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness the highest growth, followed by North America and Europe. It is also estimated to be the largest market during the forecast period. Market experts predict EVs would account for the largest market share in China by 2025, which would drive the growth of the Asia-Pacific market. China is estimated to be the largest market in the region. The increasing popularity of compact EVs will propel the market for EVCC in the future.
North America is expected to be the second-largest market during the forecast period
North America is expected to be the second-largest market, followed by Europe. It comprises developed countries such as the US and Canada. North America is a regional hub for many renowned OEMs known for delivering quality and high-performance vehicles. OEMs in North America such as Tesla and GM focus on the development of faster, cleaner, and high-performance electric vehicles. The US holds the largest market share in the North American electric vehicle sales.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the EV Communication Controller Market
4.2 EV Communication Controller Market, By Region
4.3 EV Communication Controller Market, By Vehicle Type
4.4 EV Communication Controller Market, By System
4.5 EV Communication Controller Market, By EV Type
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Government Incentives and Support Toward Electric Vehicles
5.2.1.2 Heavy Investments By Automakers in Evs
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Lack of Standardization in Charging Infrastructure
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Wireless Charging Safety and Convenience
5.2.3.2 Use of Vehicle-To-Grid (V2g) EV Charging Stations for Electric Vehicles
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Developing Fail-Safe Electric Vehicle Components
5.2.4.2 Stringent Rules for Installation of Charging Stations
6 EV Communication Controller Market, By System
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Research Methodology
6.3 EV Communication Controller (EVCC)
6.3.1 Demand for Higher Range in Electric Vehicle has Boosted the Demand for EV Communication Controller
6.4 Supply Equipment Communication Controller (SECC)
6.4.1 Increasing Demand for Safety While Fast Charging is Estimated to Increase the Demand for SECC
6.5 Key Primary Insights
7 Electric Vehicle Communication Control Market, By Charging Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Research Methodology
7.3 Wired Charging (Plug-In)
7.3.1 Multiple Type of Charging Standards Across the Globe has Impacted the Demand for EVCC in Positive Way
7.4 Wireless Charging (Inductive Charging)
7.4.1 Factors Such as Convenience While Charging Will Boost the Market for Wireless Charging and Subsequently for the Communication Controller Market
7.5 Key Primary Insights
8 Electric Vehicle Communication Control Market, By Electric Vehicle Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Research Methodology
8.3 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)
8.3.1 Increasing Range Per Charge and Battery Capacity in the BEV Will Drive the Market for EVCC
8.4 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)
8.4.1 Longer Range Provide By PHEV Will Drive the Market for EVCC for PHEVs in Coming Future
8.5 Key Primary Insights
9 EV Communication Controller Market, By Vehicle Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Research Methodology
9.3 Passenger Car (PC)
9.3.1 PC is Estimated Account for the Highest Market Share of EVCC Market By Vehicle Type
9.4 Commercial Vehicles (CV)
9.4.1 Increasing Usage of Electric Buses Across the Globe Will Drive the Market for EVCC in Commercial Vehicle
9.5 Key Primary Insights
10 EV Communication Controller Market, By Region
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Asia Pacific
10.2.1 China
10.2.1.1 China to Hold the Largest Market Size in Globally for EVCC Market
10.2.2 India
10.2.2.1 Government Initiative to Adopt the Electric Vehicle Will Boost the Market for EVCC in India
10.2.3 Japan
10.2.3.1 Innovative Electric Vehicle From Companies Such as Honda, Nissan and Mitsubishi Will Drive the Market for EVCC in Japan
10.2.4 South Korea
10.2.4.1 Growing Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Will Drive the Demand for EV Communication Controller Market
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 France
10.3.1.1 Strong Focus on Emission Reduction in the Country Will Drive the Market for Electric Vehicle and Subsequently for the EVCC
10.3.2 Germany
10.3.2.1 Germany to Lead the European Electric Vehicle Communication Market
10.3.3 Netherlands
10.3.3.1 Plan to Phase Out All Ice Vehicle By 2035 is Driving the Demand for EV Communication Controller Market in Netherland
10.3.4 Norway
10.3.4.1 Highest Pev Percentage Sales in the World Will Boost the Market for EVCC in Norway
10.3.5 Sweden
10.3.5.1 Strong EV Infrastructure Will Boost the Demand
10.3.6 UK
10.3.6.1 Second Largest Car Manufacturer in Europe is Estimated to Have Significant Market Share in European EVCC Market
10.3.7 Denmark
10.3.7.1 Multiple Subsidies to Electric Vehicle Owner Will Impact the EVCC Market Significantly in Denmark
10.3.8 Austria
10.3.8.1 Government Initiative for Electric Vehicle Sales Will Boost the Market for EVCC in Austria
10.3.9 Spain
10.3.9.1 EVCC Market is Estimated to Grow at the Highest CAGR for Europe Region, During the Forecast Period
10.3.10 Switzerland
10.3.10.1 Switzerland to Grow at the Significant CAGR for EVCC Market, During the Forecast Period
10.4 North America
10.4.1 Canada
10.4.1.1 Subsidies and Tax Exemptions on Electric Vehicle Will Play A Major Role in the Growth for EV Communication Controller Market in Canada
10.4.2 US
10.4.2.1 US to Hold the Largest Market Size in North American Market
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Competitive Situation & Trends
11.2.1 New Product Launch
11.2.2 Supply Contract
11.2.3 Agreement/Partnership/Joint Venture
11.2.4 Expansions
11.2.5 Acquisition
11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping
11.3.1 Visionary Leaders
11.3.2 Innovators
11.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators
11.3.4 Emerging Companies
11.4 Strength of Product Portfolio
11.5 Business Strategy Excellence
12 Company Profiles
Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments & SWOT Analysis View
12.1 LG Innotek
12.2 Tesla
12.3 BYD Auto
12.4 Schneider Electric
12.5 ABB
12.6 Ficosa
12.7 Bosch
12.8 Vector
12.9 Siemens
12.10 Efacec
12.11 Engie
12.12 Mitsubishi Electric
12.13 Other Key Players
12.13.1 North America
12.13.1.1 Leviton
12.13.1.2 Blink Charging
12.13.1.3 Clippercreek
12.13.1.4 Semaconnect
12.13.1.5 Webasto
12.13.1.6 Opconnect
12.13.1.7 Evgo
12.13.1.8 Volta
12.13.1.9 EV Safe Charge
12.13.1.10 Chargepoint
12.13.1.11 Pulse Charge
12.13.2 Europe
12.13.2.1 New Motion B.V.
12.13.2.2 Alfen
12.13.2.3 Allego
12.13.2.4 Ionity
12.13.2.5 Wallbox
12.13.2.6 Heliox
12.13.2.7 Spark Horizon
12.13.2.8 BP Chargemaster
12.13.2.9 Pod Point
12.13.2.10 ECOG
