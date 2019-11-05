Global Electric Vehicle Communication Controller (EVCC) Market Report 2019-2027 - Increasing Demand for Wireless Charging Safety & Convenience

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Vehicle Communication Controller Market by System (EVCC and SECC), Charging Type (Wired and Wireless), Electric Vehicle Type (BEV and PHEV), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car and Commercial Vehicle), Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Electric Vehicle Communication Controller Market is Estimated to Grow from USD 55 Million in 2019 to USD 563 Million by 2027, at a CAGR of 33.8%.



This market study covers the electric vehicle communication controller market across segments.

It aims to estimate the market size and future growth potential of this market across different segments such as vehicle type, system type, electric vehicle type, charging type, and region.

The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

The electric vehicle communication controller market comprises major manufacturers such as LG Innotek (South Korea), Tesla (US), BYD Auto (China), Schnider Electric (France), and ABB (Switzerland).

Increasing demand for electric vehicles and advancements in charging solutions are driving the growth of the electric vehicle communication controller market globally



Increased emphasis on reduction in carbon emission is expected to boost the usage of electric vehicles. The increasing demand for electric vehicles will, in turn, fuel the growth of components such as electric vehicle communication controller (EVCC) that helps to normalize the current flowing from the charger to electric vehicle. EVCC communicates with the supply equipment communication controller (SECC) on the charger.



Growth of e-commerce, logistics, and electrification of public transport is likely to propel the growth of the commercial vehicle segment during the forecast period



The commercial vehicle is the fastest-growing segment of the EVCC market. The market for EVCC is expected to grow significantly in the commercial vehicle segment as these vehicles are used for transporting and delivering heavy loads over long distance and require high range and reliability. EVCC will play a crucial role in these vehicles as it will help in fast charging of the vehicle. Increasing sales of electric buses, particularly in China, has contributed to the growth of the electric bus segment. In the near future, several countries are expected to replace their existing fuel-based bus fleet with electric buses. The increasing trend of replacement of fossil fuel-based public transport fleet with electric buses will drive the growth of electric commercial vehicles during the forecast period.



Asia-Pacific market is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period



The Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness the highest growth, followed by North America and Europe. It is also estimated to be the largest market during the forecast period. Market experts predict EVs would account for the largest market share in China by 2025, which would drive the growth of the Asia-Pacific market. China is estimated to be the largest market in the region. The increasing popularity of compact EVs will propel the market for EVCC in the future.



North America is expected to be the second-largest market during the forecast period



North America is expected to be the second-largest market, followed by Europe. It comprises developed countries such as the US and Canada. North America is a regional hub for many renowned OEMs known for delivering quality and high-performance vehicles. OEMs in North America such as Tesla and GM focus on the development of faster, cleaner, and high-performance electric vehicles. The US holds the largest market share in the North American electric vehicle sales.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the EV Communication Controller Market

4.2 EV Communication Controller Market, By Region

4.3 EV Communication Controller Market, By Vehicle Type

4.4 EV Communication Controller Market, By System

4.5 EV Communication Controller Market, By EV Type



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Government Incentives and Support Toward Electric Vehicles

5.2.1.2 Heavy Investments By Automakers in Evs

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Standardization in Charging Infrastructure

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Wireless Charging Safety and Convenience

5.2.3.2 Use of Vehicle-To-Grid (V2g) EV Charging Stations for Electric Vehicles

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Developing Fail-Safe Electric Vehicle Components

5.2.4.2 Stringent Rules for Installation of Charging Stations



6 EV Communication Controller Market, By System

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Research Methodology

6.3 EV Communication Controller (EVCC)

6.3.1 Demand for Higher Range in Electric Vehicle has Boosted the Demand for EV Communication Controller

6.4 Supply Equipment Communication Controller (SECC)

6.4.1 Increasing Demand for Safety While Fast Charging is Estimated to Increase the Demand for SECC

6.5 Key Primary Insights



7 Electric Vehicle Communication Control Market, By Charging Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Research Methodology

7.3 Wired Charging (Plug-In)

7.3.1 Multiple Type of Charging Standards Across the Globe has Impacted the Demand for EVCC in Positive Way

7.4 Wireless Charging (Inductive Charging)

7.4.1 Factors Such as Convenience While Charging Will Boost the Market for Wireless Charging and Subsequently for the Communication Controller Market

7.5 Key Primary Insights



8 Electric Vehicle Communication Control Market, By Electric Vehicle Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Research Methodology

8.3 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

8.3.1 Increasing Range Per Charge and Battery Capacity in the BEV Will Drive the Market for EVCC

8.4 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

8.4.1 Longer Range Provide By PHEV Will Drive the Market for EVCC for PHEVs in Coming Future

8.5 Key Primary Insights



9 EV Communication Controller Market, By Vehicle Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Research Methodology

9.3 Passenger Car (PC)

9.3.1 PC is Estimated Account for the Highest Market Share of EVCC Market By Vehicle Type

9.4 Commercial Vehicles (CV)

9.4.1 Increasing Usage of Electric Buses Across the Globe Will Drive the Market for EVCC in Commercial Vehicle

9.5 Key Primary Insights



10 EV Communication Controller Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Asia Pacific

10.2.1 China

10.2.1.1 China to Hold the Largest Market Size in Globally for EVCC Market

10.2.2 India

10.2.2.1 Government Initiative to Adopt the Electric Vehicle Will Boost the Market for EVCC in India

10.2.3 Japan

10.2.3.1 Innovative Electric Vehicle From Companies Such as Honda, Nissan and Mitsubishi Will Drive the Market for EVCC in Japan

10.2.4 South Korea

10.2.4.1 Growing Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Will Drive the Demand for EV Communication Controller Market

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 France

10.3.1.1 Strong Focus on Emission Reduction in the Country Will Drive the Market for Electric Vehicle and Subsequently for the EVCC

10.3.2 Germany

10.3.2.1 Germany to Lead the European Electric Vehicle Communication Market

10.3.3 Netherlands

10.3.3.1 Plan to Phase Out All Ice Vehicle By 2035 is Driving the Demand for EV Communication Controller Market in Netherland

10.3.4 Norway

10.3.4.1 Highest Pev Percentage Sales in the World Will Boost the Market for EVCC in Norway

10.3.5 Sweden

10.3.5.1 Strong EV Infrastructure Will Boost the Demand

10.3.6 UK

10.3.6.1 Second Largest Car Manufacturer in Europe is Estimated to Have Significant Market Share in European EVCC Market

10.3.7 Denmark

10.3.7.1 Multiple Subsidies to Electric Vehicle Owner Will Impact the EVCC Market Significantly in Denmark

10.3.8 Austria

10.3.8.1 Government Initiative for Electric Vehicle Sales Will Boost the Market for EVCC in Austria

10.3.9 Spain

10.3.9.1 EVCC Market is Estimated to Grow at the Highest CAGR for Europe Region, During the Forecast Period

10.3.10 Switzerland

10.3.10.1 Switzerland to Grow at the Significant CAGR for EVCC Market, During the Forecast Period

10.4 North America

10.4.1 Canada

10.4.1.1 Subsidies and Tax Exemptions on Electric Vehicle Will Play A Major Role in the Growth for EV Communication Controller Market in Canada

10.4.2 US

10.4.2.1 US to Hold the Largest Market Size in North American Market



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Competitive Situation & Trends

11.2.1 New Product Launch

11.2.2 Supply Contract

11.2.3 Agreement/Partnership/Joint Venture

11.2.4 Expansions

11.2.5 Acquisition

11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.3.1 Visionary Leaders

11.3.2 Innovators

11.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

11.3.4 Emerging Companies

11.4 Strength of Product Portfolio

11.5 Business Strategy Excellence



12 Company Profiles

Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments & SWOT Analysis View

12.1 LG Innotek

12.2 Tesla

12.3 BYD Auto

12.4 Schneider Electric

12.5 ABB

12.6 Ficosa

12.7 Bosch

12.8 Vector

12.9 Siemens

12.10 Efacec

12.11 Engie

12.12 Mitsubishi Electric

12.13 Other Key Players

12.13.1 North America

12.13.1.1 Leviton

12.13.1.2 Blink Charging

12.13.1.3 Clippercreek

12.13.1.4 Semaconnect

12.13.1.5 Webasto

12.13.1.6 Opconnect

12.13.1.7 Evgo

12.13.1.8 Volta

12.13.1.9 EV Safe Charge

12.13.1.10 Chargepoint

12.13.1.11 Pulse Charge

12.13.2 Europe

12.13.2.1 New Motion B.V.

12.13.2.2 Alfen

12.13.2.3 Allego

12.13.2.4 Ionity

12.13.2.5 Wallbox

12.13.2.6 Heliox

12.13.2.7 Spark Horizon

12.13.2.8 BP Chargemaster

12.13.2.9 Pod Point

12.13.2.10 ECOG



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t8l4mf

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.