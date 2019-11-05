/EIN News/ -- Millicom to host investor meeting on November 7

Luxembourg, 5 November 2019 – Millicom International Cellular SA (“Millicom”) announced today that it will host an investor meeting on November 7 in Stockholm. The event will feature presentations by Millicom’s CEO, Mauricio Ramos, and by the CFO, Tim Pennington. Materials related to this event will be available on November 7 on the company’s website .

-END-

For further information, please contact

Press:

Vivian Kobeh, Corporate Communications Director

+1 786 628 5300

press@millicom.com











Investors:

Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations

+1 786 628 5270 investors@millicom.com







Sarah Inmon, Investor Relations Manager

+1-786-628-5303 investors@millicom.com

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of cable and mobile services dedicated to emerging markets in Latin America and Africa. Millicom sets the pace when it comes to providing high-speed broadband and innovation around The Digital Lifestyle services through its principal brand, TIGO. As of December 31st, 2018, Millicom operating subsidiaries and joint ventures employed more than 21,000 people and provided mobile services to approximately 50 million customers, with a cable footprint of more than 11 million homes passed. Founded in 1992, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.

