INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Its Investigation on Behalf of Baxter International Inc. Investors

/EIN News/ -- BENSALEM, Pa., Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Baxter International Inc. (“Baxter” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BAX ) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.



On October 24, 2019, the Company disclosed certain misstatements in Baxter’s non-operating income for fiscal years 2014 through 2018 related to net foreign exchange gains. Baxter also disclosed that it began an investigation regarding “certain intra-company transactions undertaken for the purpose of generating foreign exchange gains or losses,” which had used a foreign exchange rate convention that was “not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and enabled intra-company transactions to be undertaken after the related exchange rates were already known.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $8.87, or roughly 10%, to close at $79.08 per share on October 24, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Baxter securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com , or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com .

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

888-638-4847

howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com

www.howardsmithlaw.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.