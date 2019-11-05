Worldwide Heat Transfer Fluids Markets, Forecast to 2025 - Rising Focus on Renewable Energy Favoring Growth
The heat transfer fluids market in this study is analyzed for end-users including chemicals, oil & gas, plastics and rubber, automotive and transportation, pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, and CSP. The major product types considered include hydrocarbon oils (mineral oil and synthetic aromatic fluids), glycol (as low-temperature heat transfer fluids in other industries and anti-freeze/coolants in automotive and transportation), silicones, and others (CFCs, HCFC, molten salts, and other phase change materials).
Heat transfer fluids are integral to the smooth operations of equipment and systems in various end-industries including chemicals, oil & gas, and concentrated solar power (CSP). Fluids that are used to transfer heat from one point to another for either heating or cooling of components and parts of systems in these industries are collectively called heat transfer fluids in this study.
Heat transfer fluids are selected for an application based on a variety of requirements such as operating temperature, durability, environmental sustainability, use on closed-loop versus open-loop systems, corrosion resistance, resistance to fuels and other chemicals, stability under various pressure conditions, and resistance to humidity. The requirements vary depending on the end application.
Asia-Pacific including India is the largest market for heat transfer fluids with high growth anticipated in China, India, and Southeast Asia for both first fill and refill markets. This is mainly owing to the significant growth of the various end-industries in this region with changing market dynamics. The heat transfer fluids market in Europe is slowing down owing to more established and standardized practices. North America is another high-growth region with significant demand growth anticipated from the oil & gas, chemicals, and plastics and rubber sectors. Middle East, along with few countries of Asia and Europe, has great potential for growth in the CSP market.
The market for heat transfer fluids is greatly impacted by mega trends such as economic slowdown in key markets and countries and changing environmental regulations mandating the use of lower-toxicity heat transfer fluids, especially in applications where the probability of spillage is high or where there is an open-loop system. However, the market growth in the coming few years may benefit from the increasing use of advanced heat transfer fluids based on synthetic aromatics and silicones that are priced higher than the conventional fluids.
The heat transfer fluids market is highly competitive and has the presence of large and global manufacturers. The competitive environment is highly skewed towards the larger participants who increasingly engage in mergers and acquisitions and joint ventures among themselves and other smaller companies to acquire new products, technologies and market shares due to which the market points towards further consolidation in the coming few years.
Manufacturers engage in continuous product development activities based on the changing market needs and regulatory environments. By establishing long-term relationships with their customers, manufacturers try to ensure that they are equally proactive and reactive to the various requirements of this industry.
Key Questions Answered
- What are the trends in major product types and end-use sectors in the heat transfer fluid market?
- What are the key factors driving and restricting growth in this market?
- What are the trends in technology development in this market?
- Who are the key market participants in the heat transfer fluids market?
- What are the regional trends in this market?
Topics Covered
Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Strategic Factsheet
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
Market Overview
- Market Definitions
- Geographic Scope
- Market Definitions
- Key Questions this Study Will Answer
- Market Segmentation
Drivers & Restraints - Total Heat Transfer Fluids Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
Forecasts & Trends - Total Heat Transfer Fluids Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Volume Shipment Forecast
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Percent Volume Shipment Forecast by Region
- Volume Shipment Forecast by Region
- Volume Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market
- Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market
- Percent Volume Shipment Forecast by Vertical Market
- Volume Shipment Forecast by Vertical Market
- Volume Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion by Vertical Market
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Product Type
- Revenue Forecast by Product Type
- Percent Volume Shipment Forecast by Product Type
- Volume Shipment Forecast by Product Type
- Volume Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion by Product Type
- Value Chain
- Value Chain Description
Market Share & Competitive Analysis - Total Heat Transfer Fluids Market
- Market Share Analysis by Product Type
- Market Share Discussion by Product Type
- Competitive Environment
- Competitive Factors and Assessment
- Product Matrix
Growth Opportunities & Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Rising Focus on Renewable Energy Favoring the Growth of the Heat Transfer Fluids Market
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Favorable Government Policies Driving Growth of Key End-Industries in India
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
Vertical Market Analysis - Chemicals
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Volume Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Volume Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Pricing Trends and Forecast
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Product Type
- Percent Volume Shipment Forecast by Product Type
- Percent Volume Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion by Product Type
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Percent Volume Shipment Forecast by Region
- Volume Shipment Forecast by Region
- Volume Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region
- Competitive Environment
Vertical Market Analysis - Oil & Gas
Vertical Market Analysis - Automotive & Transportation
Vertical Market Analysis - Food & Beverage
Vertical Market Analysis - Concentrated Solar Power (CSP)
Vertical Market Analysis - Plastics & Rubber
Vertical Market Analysis - Pharmaceuticals
The Last Word
Companies Mentioned
- ExxonMobil Corporation
- Total S.A.
- Royal Dutch Shell
- Chevron Corporation
- The Dow Chemical
- Paratherm
- Sinopec
- Wacker-Chemie
- Elkem
- Shin-Etsu Chemical
- Arteco-Coolants
- Eastman Chemical Company
- Momentive Performance Materials
- Isel
- LANXESS
- Radco Industries
- Duratherm
- Multitherm
- BASF SE
- Old World Industries
- BP
- Jiangsu Zhongneng Chemical Technology
