Worldwide Heat Transfer Fluids Markets, Forecast to 2025 - Rising Focus on Renewable Energy Favoring Growth

The heat transfer fluids market in this study is analyzed for end-users including chemicals, oil & gas, plastics and rubber, automotive and transportation, pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, and CSP. The major product types considered include hydrocarbon oils (mineral oil and synthetic aromatic fluids), glycol (as low-temperature heat transfer fluids in other industries and anti-freeze/coolants in automotive and transportation), silicones, and others (CFCs, HCFC, molten salts, and other phase change materials).



Heat transfer fluids are integral to the smooth operations of equipment and systems in various end-industries including chemicals, oil & gas, and concentrated solar power (CSP). Fluids that are used to transfer heat from one point to another for either heating or cooling of components and parts of systems in these industries are collectively called heat transfer fluids in this study.

Heat transfer fluids are selected for an application based on a variety of requirements such as operating temperature, durability, environmental sustainability, use on closed-loop versus open-loop systems, corrosion resistance, resistance to fuels and other chemicals, stability under various pressure conditions, and resistance to humidity. The requirements vary depending on the end application.

Asia-Pacific including India is the largest market for heat transfer fluids with high growth anticipated in China, India, and Southeast Asia for both first fill and refill markets. This is mainly owing to the significant growth of the various end-industries in this region with changing market dynamics. The heat transfer fluids market in Europe is slowing down owing to more established and standardized practices. North America is another high-growth region with significant demand growth anticipated from the oil & gas, chemicals, and plastics and rubber sectors. Middle East, along with few countries of Asia and Europe, has great potential for growth in the CSP market.

The market for heat transfer fluids is greatly impacted by mega trends such as economic slowdown in key markets and countries and changing environmental regulations mandating the use of lower-toxicity heat transfer fluids, especially in applications where the probability of spillage is high or where there is an open-loop system. However, the market growth in the coming few years may benefit from the increasing use of advanced heat transfer fluids based on synthetic aromatics and silicones that are priced higher than the conventional fluids.

The heat transfer fluids market is highly competitive and has the presence of large and global manufacturers. The competitive environment is highly skewed towards the larger participants who increasingly engage in mergers and acquisitions and joint ventures among themselves and other smaller companies to acquire new products, technologies and market shares due to which the market points towards further consolidation in the coming few years.



Manufacturers engage in continuous product development activities based on the changing market needs and regulatory environments. By establishing long-term relationships with their customers, manufacturers try to ensure that they are equally proactive and reactive to the various requirements of this industry.

What are the trends in major product types and end-use sectors in the heat transfer fluid market?

What are the key factors driving and restricting growth in this market?

What are the trends in technology development in this market?

Who are the key market participants in the heat transfer fluids market?

What are the regional trends in this market?

Executive Summary

Key Findings

Strategic Factsheet

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

Market Overview

Market Definitions

Geographic Scope

Market Definitions

Key Questions this Study Will Answer

Market Segmentation

Drivers & Restraints - Total Heat Transfer Fluids Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

Forecasts & Trends - Total Heat Transfer Fluids Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Volume Shipment Forecast

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Percent Volume Shipment Forecast by Region

Volume Shipment Forecast by Region

Volume Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region

Percent Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market

Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market

Percent Volume Shipment Forecast by Vertical Market

Volume Shipment Forecast by Vertical Market

Volume Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion by Vertical Market

Percent Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Percent Volume Shipment Forecast by Product Type

Volume Shipment Forecast by Product Type

Volume Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion by Product Type

Value Chain

Value Chain Description

Market Share & Competitive Analysis - Total Heat Transfer Fluids Market

Market Share Analysis by Product Type

Market Share Discussion by Product Type

Competitive Environment

Competitive Factors and Assessment

Product Matrix

Growth Opportunities & Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1 - Rising Focus on Renewable Energy Favoring the Growth of the Heat Transfer Fluids Market

Growth Opportunity 2 - Favorable Government Policies Driving Growth of Key End-Industries in India

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

Vertical Market Analysis - Chemicals

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Volume Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Volume Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Pricing Trends and Forecast

Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Percent Volume Shipment Forecast by Product Type

Percent Volume Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion by Product Type

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Percent Volume Shipment Forecast by Region

Volume Shipment Forecast by Region

Volume Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region

Competitive Environment

Vertical Market Analysis - Oil & Gas

Vertical Market Analysis - Automotive & Transportation

Vertical Market Analysis - Food & Beverage

Vertical Market Analysis - Concentrated Solar Power (CSP)

Vertical Market Analysis - Plastics & Rubber

Vertical Market Analysis - Pharmaceuticals

ExxonMobil Corporation

Total S.A.

Royal Dutch Shell

Chevron Corporation

The Dow Chemical

Paratherm

Sinopec

Wacker-Chemie

Elkem

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Arteco-Coolants

Eastman Chemical Company

Momentive Performance Materials

Isel

LANXESS

Radco Industries

Duratherm

Multitherm

BASF SE

Old World Industries

BP

Jiangsu Zhongneng Chemical Technology

