Worldwide Impact of Electric Vehicles (EVs) on Power Demand, Forecast to 2040 - Falling Battery Prices, Stringent Emission Regulations, Rapid Increase in Public Charging Stations

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Impact of Electric Vehicles on Power Demand, Forecast to 2040 - A Perspective on Key Global Growth Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report aims to provide a holistic overview of the electric vehicle penetration and its potential impact on the power demand.



Key Issues Addressed

How does the EV penetration look now, and how will it evolve in the key geographies identified?

What is the power demand requirement due to the addition of EV? What will be the impact on the energy demand and different strategies required to overcome this?

Who are the key industry stakeholders? What are the main growth opportunities for the different stakeholders involved in the energy ecosystem?

What are the revenue opportunities for utilities to remain relevant in the changing ecosystem?

What are the investment trends of the stakeholders in the energy space? What are the implications on the value chain and how are they expected to react?

A brief analysis on what it means to the different stakeholders such as EV manufacturers, battery suppliers, power utilities and infrastructure, EV end users, regulators and external actors, EV aggregators etc. have been analyzed. Recommendations on the strategies for energy service providers and various action plans for utilities have been elucidated. The geographical scope of the study includes the US, Europe, UK, Germany, China and Japan.

Falling battery prices, stringent emission regulations, rapid increase in public charging stations and innovation in eMobility business models are all drivers for growth in the electrification of transport over the next decade. Although the overall increase in electricity consumption is lower than many people might expect, the proliferation of EVs will pose challenges for the power grid post-2030. However, the rise of EVs will also generate new revenue opportunities for the energy service companies which require a clear roadmap for the utilities to capture the value offered by the flexibility of EVs.

One of the critical industry challenges in the eMobility ecosystem includes the limited interoperability of the current charging infrastructure and the lack of standards for EV charging solutions. Also, there is a threat of overloading of local distribution transformers due to EV addition and peak load problems. With limited customer awareness programmes about the utility tax rebates and schemes, outreach programmes are the need of the hour to boost the EV adoption.

With vehicle electrification, there is a huge opportunity to leverage disruptive technologies such as Vehicle 2 Grid and peer to peer blockchain trading to manage and optimize the grid. Companies that fail to embrace new technologies and business models will be left behind in this lucrative business.

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary

Executive Summary - Key Findings

Executive Summary - Implications

Aggressive Scenario Power Demand Versus Generation Potential

Future Generation Potential Versus Power Demand Modelling

Action Plan for Utilities - 6 Key Strategies

Research Scope, Objectives, and Methodology

Research Scope

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Market Background

Global Trends Driving the Transition Toward EV

Projected Global EV Milestones

Global Battery Manufacturing Capacity

Lithium-ion Pricing

Key Stakeholders for Vehicle Electrification

The Challenge - What Fast Charging Could Mean for the Grid

Drivers & Restraints

Drivers and Restraints for EV-Power Ecosystem

Drivers and Restraints Mapping

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

The United States of America

Growth of EVs and Hybrids - US

Scenario Modelling of Power Demand - US

Future Generation Potential Versus Power Demand Modelling

Implications on the Energy Grid and Strategic Recommendations

Germany

Growth of EVs and Hybrids - Germany

Scenario Modelling of Power Demand - Germany

Future Generation Potential Versus Power Demand Modelling

Implications on the Energy Grid and Strategic Recommendations

The United Kingdom

Growth of EVs and Hybrids - UK

Scenario Modelling of Power Demand - UK

Future Generation Potential Versus Power Demand Modelling

Implications on the Energy Grid and Strategic Recommendations

Japan

Growth of EVs and Hybrids - Japan

Scenario Modelling of Power Demand - Japan

Future Generation Potential Versus Power Demand Modelling

Implications on the Energy Grid and Strategic Recommendations

China

Growth of EVs and Hybrids - China

Scenario Modelling of Power Demand - China

Future Generation Potential Versus Power Demand Modelling

Implications on the Energy Grid and Strategic Recommendations

Action Plan for Utilities

Likely Evolution of Utilities' Role in EVs

Action Plan for Utilities

Aggregating Demand Response With EV Charging

Smart or Intelligent EV Charging Solution

Scenario Analysis for Smart Charging - Role of Utilities

Implementing Vehicle-to-grid Solutions

V2G and V2H Services for Renewable Energy Market Integration

Dynamic Pricing Model

Peak Demand Shaving With Energy Storage Solution

What are Utilities Doing Now - Partnerships With Key Stakeholders

Growth Opportunities

Top 5 Growth Opportunities in the EV Market

Growth Opportunity 1 - Digitisation

Growth Opportunity 2 - Business Models

Growth Opportunity 3 - Grid Transformation

Growth Opportunity 4 - Smart Cities

Growth Opportunity 5 - Subscription based Offerings

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

